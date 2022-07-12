Matt Murray, 2 Draft Picks Traded to Maple Leafs from Senators

Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Ottawa Senators announced Monday that they traded goaltender Matt Murray, a 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Senators receive future considerations in return and retain 25 percent of Murray's outstanding salary. The 28-year-old is due to earn $6.3 million annually over the next two seasons.

