Cowboys Rumors: Dalton Schultz, DAL Have Made 'No Progress' in Contract Talks

The Dallas Cowboys and veteran tight end Dalton Schultz have made "no progress" in negotiations over a long-term contract, according to the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken.

Gehlken reported Schultz and the Cowboys "have not spoken in weeks," which raises doubts over whether the two sides can strike an agreement by Friday's deadline.

Dallas used the franchise tag on the 6'5" pass-catcher, which would guarantee him $10.9 million for the 2022 NFL season.

Schultz already signed the one-year tender, so this doesn't threaten to be another Le'Veon Bell situation. Bell missed the entire 2018 season when he and the Pittsburgh Steelers couldn't come to terms on a long-term contract.

Addressing the state of affairs last Friday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo struck a positive tone about the odds of a bargain getting struck. However, he conceded those involved were a little more unsure:

Schultz had 141 receptions for 1,423 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2020 and 2021. His role in the passing game might grow in 2022 following the departure of Amari Cooper.

While the 26-year-old doesn't have a case to be the NFL's highest-paid tight end, the Cleveland Browns provided him with a helpful guide when they handed David Njoku a four-year, $54.8 million deal.

Njoku's $13.7 million average salary is fifth-highest at the position, per Spotrac, and matching that figure wouldn't be an unreasonable position for Schultz's representatives. Njoku is the same age, and his production (148 receptions, 1,754 yards and 15 touchdowns in 65 games) doesn't immediately scream elite tight end.

In the event the Cowboys don't get something done now, Schultz's price tag will almost certainly climb next spring if he continues to be as productive as he was the past two years.