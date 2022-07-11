MLB Trade Rumors: Luis Castillo Subject of 'Preliminary' Talks Between Dodgers, Reds

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds have held "preliminary" discussions centered around Luis Castillo, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Morosi added that "many clubs" have a level of interest in the right-hander, but the Dodgers "are definitely involved."

In the name of aligning their payroll to their resources, the Reds jettisoned multiple veterans ahead of the regular season. Out went Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez, Sonny Gray and Tucker Barnhart. Cincinnati also declined Wade Miley's $10 million option, paving the way for him to join the Chicago Cubs.

It's likely only a matter of time before Castillo is dealt.

The 29-year-old is eligible for arbitration in 2023 and can become a free agent in 2024. Based on the Reds' current trajectory and short-term goals, the odds of them re-signing him are slim. Because of that, it's little surprise he's garnering plenty of outside interest.

Among the likeliest trade candidates, Castillo is one of the best pitchers on the market. Through 12 starts, he's 3-4 with a 2.92 ERA and a 3.03 FIP, per FanGraphs. He's averaging 9.38 strikeouts and 2.92 walks per nine innings.

The Dodgers make sense as a landing spot because they not only are in win-now mode but also have the financial resources to give him a new contract when the time comes.

And Los Angeles could use some pitching help right now as it chases a second World Series title in three years.

Dustin May is still recovering from Tommy John surgery. The team moved Walker Buehler to the 60-day injured list in June stemming from surgery for a bone spur in his elbow. Days after the update for Buehler, Andrew Heaney went on the injured list as a result of shoulder inflammation.