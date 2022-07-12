Bleacher Report Final Predictions for 2022 NHL Free Agency

0 of 8

Derek Leung/Getty Images

The NHL's free-agent market begins at noon ET on Wednesday, July 13. Expect a frenzy of signings within the opening hours as most of the top unrestricted free agents join new teams on lucrative contracts.

Some of them could follow the lead of Kris Letang and Filip Forsberg and re-sign with their current clubs. On July 7, Letang inked a six-year contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Two days later, Forsberg agreed to an eight-year deal with the Nashville Predators.

Nevertheless, several noteworthy stars remain available leading up to July 13.

Teams in the market for a scoring star will fixate on Calgary Flames left winger Johnny Gaudreau. Those seeking an experienced future Hall of Fame center will come calling for Evgeni Malkin of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Clubs looking for a puck-moving defenseman could set their sights on the Dallas Stars' John Klingberg. Meanwhile, teams looking for a goaltending upgrade will pursue Darcy Kuemper of the Colorado Avalanche.

Where will these players end up when the dust settles? Will they sign with new teams? Could they stay with their current teams?

It's anyone's guess at this point, but we'll give it our best shot with our final predictions before things kick off. We'll examine which club could be the best fit and estimate the cost of signing them.

We've excluded Patrice Bergeron from this list as he's already indicated he'll re-sign with the Boston Bruins or retire. As always, you can weigh in with your thoughts on this topic in the comments section below.