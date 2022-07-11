British Open 2022: Field Odds, Favorites and Tournament Preview

0 of 4

ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

The final men's golf major of the season takes place at one of the most historic courses in the game.

The 150th edition of The Open Championship begins Thursday at the Old Course at St. Andrews. The tournament is held at the historic venue every five years. Zach Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen were the last two winners on the Scottish course.

The 2000 and 2005 champion at St. Andrews is carrying the most buzz among former winners going into the week. Tiger Woods is playing at the British Open for the first time since 2019. He won the tournament three times and it has been his most successful major over the last decade.

Rory McIlroy leads the normal list of characters at the top of the odds board. McIlroy has been in the mix all season long at majors, but he has been unable to put four solid rounds together to end his majors drought.

Xander Schauffele comes into The Open as the second favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook after his tremendous run following the U.S. Open. Schauffele is coming off back-to-back wins on the PGA Tour, including the Scottish Open title on Sunday.

Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm are all projected to contend as well.