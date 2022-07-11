British Open 2022: Field Odds, Favorites and Tournament PreviewJuly 11, 2022
British Open 2022: Field Odds, Favorites and Tournament Preview
The final men's golf major of the season takes place at one of the most historic courses in the game.
The 150th edition of The Open Championship begins Thursday at the Old Course at St. Andrews. The tournament is held at the historic venue every five years. Zach Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen were the last two winners on the Scottish course.
The 2000 and 2005 champion at St. Andrews is carrying the most buzz among former winners going into the week. Tiger Woods is playing at the British Open for the first time since 2019. He won the tournament three times and it has been his most successful major over the last decade.
Rory McIlroy leads the normal list of characters at the top of the odds board. McIlroy has been in the mix all season long at majors, but he has been unable to put four solid rounds together to end his majors drought.
Xander Schauffele comes into The Open as the second favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook after his tremendous run following the U.S. Open. Schauffele is coming off back-to-back wins on the PGA Tour, including the Scottish Open title on Sunday.
Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm are all projected to contend as well.
British Open Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Rory McIlroy (+900; bet $100 to win $900)
Xander Schauffele (+1200)
Scottie Scheffler (+1400)
Justin Thomas (+1600)
Jon Rahm (+1600)
Jordan Spieth (+1600)
Matthew Fitzpatrick (+1800)
Patrick Cantlay (+2000)
Shane Lowry (+2200)
Cameron Smith (+2800)
Collin Morikawa (+3000)
Will Zalatoris (+3000)
Dustin Johnson (+3500)
Tony Finau (+3500)
Tommy Fleetwood (+3500)
Can Tiger Find Form at St. Andrews?
Tiger Woods still commands one of the top storylines of any major he plays in.
There will always the "what ifs" surrounding Woods and a tremendous weekend of golf after what he did to win the Masters in 2019.
The three-time British Open winner won his two titles at St. Andrews by a combined 13 strokes. He shot 33 under in those two victories. He won in 2006 at Royal Liverpool with a score of 18 under.
Those scores are long past the 46-year-old, or at least we think, but there is always a glimmer of hope from fans that he puts together one more magical weekend.
Woods made the cut at the Masters and finished 47th after a rough weekend. He withdrew from the PGA Championship because of his lingering injuries. That withdrawal set in the reality that Woods is still recovering from injuries suffered from a car crash over a year ago, but it also set off hope that he was resting up for St. Andrews.
Woods is +6000 to win the Claret Jug for a fourth time. A win seems unlikely, but there is an opportunity for him to make the cut and play on the weekend, like he did at Augusta.
Making the cut has to be the realistic goal for Woods, but when it comes to 15-time majors titlist, it is hard to not get caught up in the idea of him winning one more major.
Will Xander Schauffele Extend Form into The Open?
Xander Schauffele typically does not find himself second on the odds chart entering a major.
The 28-year-old is usually among the second pack of names after the tournament favorites, but two wins since the U.S. Open changed that dynamic. He won the Travelers Championship in Connecticut and crossed the pond to win the Scottish Open.
Schauffele has a single top-10 finish in his career at The Open. He tied for second place in 2018 at Carnoustie behind Francesco Molinari.
He has had more success at the U.S. Open with six straight top-15 finishes. The San Diego native finished inside the top 15 at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open this season, but he was not in contention for the win at any point.
The challenge for The Open is for him to convert his hot form from the past month into a major title, like Scottie Scheffler did that for his first major at the Masters.
Schauffele will be a popular pick, but there could be better options lurking around him on the odds boards, including golfers who have had past success at St. Andrews.
Is It Finally Time for the McIlroy's or Spieth's Majors Droughts to End?
It is time to ask the question that we need to state at the start of every major tournament week.
Will Rory McIlroy or Jordan Spieth break their yearslong major droughts this time around?
We have done this bit so many times because it always feels like one or both of them have a ton of pre-tournament buzz behind them.
However, Spieth has not won a major since the 2017 Masters, and McIlroy last won one at the 2014 PGA Championship.
The long droughts speak to how hard it can be to win a single major and how impressive Brooks Koepka's run of four majors in three years really was.
McIlroy is the odds-on favorite for The Open. The Northern Irishman has three top-10s at majors this season, with his last being a tie for fifth at the U.S. Open. His second-place finish at the Masters is a bit deceiving since he used a Sunday surge to land in that spot.
Spieth has not placed above 34th at a major in 2022, but he tied for fourth in 2015 at St. Andrews. The Texan has the best chance to win among the golfers in the top five seven years ago. He won the Claret Jug in 2017 at Royal Birkdale and was runner-up last year.
Both will be popular picks to stand on the 18th green with the trophy on Sunday, but the path to the 72nd hole has not been an easy one for either player at majors lately, That is why there should be some apprehension about their chances of winning.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.