Ravens' Lamar Jackson Falls out of ESPN Rankings of Top 10 QBs Voted by NFL Insiders

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFL personnel listed Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson outside the top 10 quarterbacks in the league in a survey conducted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The 2019 MVP only earned an "honorable mention" in a poll of executives, coaches, scouts and players listing the best quarterbacks in the league. According to Fowler, more than half of voters didn't have Jackson inside the top 10 in their ballots.

It put the dual-threat star behind other questionable options like Deshaun Watson (ninth on the list) and Dak Prescott (10th).

Jackson is coming off an injury-filled season where he totaled 2,882 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 12 games. He rushed for 767 yards with two touchdowns.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.