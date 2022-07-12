Bold Predictions for NFL's Top 5 Trade Targets Right Now

2 of 5

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers receive: WR Deebo Samuel

San Francisco 49ers receive: 2023 first-round pick, 2023 third-round pick

Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t the only player whom the San Francisco 49ers may deal this offseason. Deebo Samuel’s trade request has been lingering over them for months.

While the star receiver ultimately reported to mandatory minicamp, he has yet to rescind the ask and still may be angling to land with another team this offseason.

During an appearance on the Colin Cowherd Podcast (h/t Fox Sports), NFL analyst Mike Silver theorized that the switch from Jimmy Garoppolo to Trey Lance under center may be contributing to Samuel's trade request.

"Maybe Deebo is upset because he wants to get paid now, and he feels an urgency because he knows Jimmy can get that ball in a way that sets him up for lots and lots and damage," Silver said.

Samuel is coming off his best campaign yet. He caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns with Garoppolo as his primary quarterback, and he also added 365 yards and eight scores on 59 rushing attempts.

If Samuel is truly concerned about the Niners' quality of play under center, dealing him to the Los Angeles Chargers would make plenty of sense. The Bolts not only have one of the NFL’s top young quarterbacks in Justin Herbert, but they also possess the draft capital to get a deal done.

Adding Samuel into the mix would elevate L.A.’s receiving corps—a unit that already has a perennial Pro Bowler in Keenan Allen and another dangerous playmaker in Mike Williams—to one of the best in the league.

It will take a strong offer to convince the 49ers to part with Samuel, but it would be worth the cost as the Chargers look to make a Super Bowl run in 2022.