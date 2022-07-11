Roster Holes Browns Must Fill Before Training Camp

0 of 3

There's been a ton of buzz surrounding the Cleveland Browns' quarterback room this offseason. Who will be under center for Week 1 of the 2022 season? That's still not clear.

Baker Mayfield is now gone. He was traded to the Carolina Panthers last week. The Browns traded for Deshaun Watson and signed him to an extension, but he's currently facing a possible suspension from the NFL for numerous allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. So that could make Jacoby Brissett the starting QB for the opener.

That's not the only position on Cleveland's depth chart with some uncertainty, though. There are spots where the Browns still have holes, even after an offseason in which they made some notable moves and brought in a new rookie class via the draft.

Here's a look at several holes on Cleveland's roster that the team may want to consider filling prior to the first day of training camp, which is set for July 27.