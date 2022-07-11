Roster Holes Eagles Must Fill Before Training Camp

0 of 3

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It's been an eventful offseason for the Philadelphia Eagles. And by the time the 2022 season is over, we may be able to look back and say it was a successful one.

On paper, the Eagles appear to have made strong moves that will help them build off their playoff appearance in 2021. They traded for a star No. 1 wide receiver (A.J. Brown), signed one of the best edge-rushers in free agency (Haason Reddick), improved their defense via the draft (Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean) and bolstered their secondary with a late signing (James Bradberry).

So there should be plenty of excitement surrounding Philadelphia as it prepares for the upcoming season. The Eagles are set to open training camp on July 26.

It's possible that Philadelphia won't make any more major moves before camp opens, especially because it doesn't appear to have many holes on its roster. But NFL teams are always looking for ways to improve, so it can't be ruled out.

With that in mind, here are some holes the Eagles have that they may want to consider filling over the next two weeks.