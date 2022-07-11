Hot Takes on Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, Mac McClung vs. Spurs

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

James Wiseman had the eyes of NBA Twitter glued to the television Sunday as he made his competitive return for the Golden State Warriors in the summer league.

The Warriors big man had 11 points, two rebounds and two blocks in 19:34 on the court in an 86-85 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

A torn right meniscus limited Wiseman to 39 games as a rookie in 2020-21, and the extent of his usage in 2021-22 was limited to two NBA G-League appearances. Naturally, seeing the 7-footer again was a pleasant sight for fans.

Wiseman wasted little time making an impact.

Expectations will remain tempered for now because non-rookies typically show out at summer league. But this was probably as encouraging a performance as Wiseman could've delivered.

Jonathan Kuminga and Mac McClung were the top standouts for Golden State. Kuminga dropped a game-high 28 points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists. McClung posted 22 points, six boards, six dimes and three steals.

For Kuminga, it was a nice improvement from his summer league debut. He shot 2-of-10 from the floor for four points in a 101-88 loss to the New York Knicks.

The 19-year-old still has some glaring flaws, but those will be mitigated a bit when he's back to playing a supporting role with a roster at full strength.

McClung, the reigning G League Rookie of the Year, has more to prove and might be making an impression on head coach Steve Kerr and his staff.

The Warriors will be back in action in a Finals rematch Tuesday. They'll meet the Boston Celtics at 8:30 p.m. ET at Las Vegas' Cox Pavilion.