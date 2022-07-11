X

Hot Takes on Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, Mac McClung vs. Spurs

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 11, 2022

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

James Wiseman had the eyes of NBA Twitter glued to the television Sunday as he made his competitive return for the Golden State Warriors in the summer league.

The Warriors big man had 11 points, two rebounds and two blocks in 19:34 on the court in an 86-85 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

A torn right meniscus limited Wiseman to 39 games as a rookie in 2020-21, and the extent of his usage in 2021-22 was limited to two NBA G-League appearances. Naturally, seeing the 7-footer again was a pleasant sight for fans.

Wiseman wasted little time making an impact.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

WELCOME BACK JAMES WISEMAN 👏<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBATV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBATV</a>)<a href="https://t.co/IRlsvHTtVP">pic.twitter.com/IRlsvHTtVP</a>

NBA @NBA

James Wiseman is on 🔥 at both ends of the court! <a href="https://t.co/1VSKLdklIj">pic.twitter.com/1VSKLdklIj</a>

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Extremely encouraging 4-minute start for James Wiseman before he's checked out. Hit a 3, ran rim for a dunk, and two gigantic blocks.

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Can feel the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wisemania?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wisemania</a> in Thomas and Mack through the TV screen. Love to see it.

Expectations will remain tempered for now because non-rookies typically show out at summer league. But this was probably as encouraging a performance as Wiseman could've delivered.

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Current observation from Las Vegas, which comes with the usual "it's only Summer League" caveat: James Wiseman was a No. 2 overall draft pick for a reason.

Steve Berman @BASportsGuy

It’s only summer league but Wiseman looks great on both ends. The way he’s contesting shots might be the best sign.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

James Wiseman just looked at Rick Celebrini and told him he wants to play more. Warriors will be cautious, Wiseman hasn’t looked gassed by any means

Jonathan Kuminga and Mac McClung were the top standouts for Golden State. Kuminga dropped a game-high 28 points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists. McClung posted 22 points, six boards, six dimes and three steals.

For Kuminga, it was a nice improvement from his summer league debut. He shot 2-of-10 from the floor for four points in a 101-88 loss to the New York Knicks.

The 19-year-old still has some glaring flaws, but those will be mitigated a bit when he's back to playing a supporting role with a roster at full strength.

NBA @NBA

Jonathan Kuminga. Stepback. Splash. 💦 <a href="https://t.co/PcISbPkkFb">pic.twitter.com/PcISbPkkFb</a>

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Jonathan Kuminga is so, so much more engaged this game

Joe Viray @JoeVirayNBA

Kuminga’s been having trouble trying to create. Pressing too hard at times and forcefully trying to get his own. Would probably be better if he was set up by someone else and act as a finisher to get a consistent rhythm going.

Marcus Thompson II @ThompsonScribe

Kuminga feels so pressed sometimes. When he takes his time, he’s much more effective. Figured he would be more under control and smooth with a year under his belt

McClung, the reigning G League Rookie of the Year, has more to prove and might be making an impression on head coach Steve Kerr and his staff.

NBA @NBA

OKAY, MAC! 👀<br><br>Mac McClung is HOOPING right now on NBA TV <a href="https://t.co/bakO1R1VmB">pic.twitter.com/bakO1R1VmB</a>

NBA @NBA

No look, no problem 👀<br><br>Mac McClung's behind-the-back dime in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PhantomCam?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PhantomCam</a> <a href="https://t.co/mU8SSGV67q">pic.twitter.com/mU8SSGV67q</a>

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Mac McClung is just fun

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

crazy how the Warriors are poised to keep the dynasty going now that Mac McClung is in the pipeline

The Warriors will be back in action in a Finals rematch Tuesday. They'll meet the Boston Celtics at 8:30 p.m. ET at Las Vegas' Cox Pavilion.

