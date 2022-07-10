Robinson Cano Traded to Braves from Padres for Cash Considerations

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves are adding a veteran lefty slugger to their lineup.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Braves have acquired second baseman Robinson Cano from the San Diego Padres in exchange for cash considerations.

Cano had signed with the Padres shortly after the New York Mets released him in May. He initially was released after turning down San Diego's request to go to Triple-A, but he eventually re-signed with the team on a minor league deal after not getting much interest on the open market.

After reporting to Triple-A El Paso, Cano slashed .333/.375/.479 in 104 plate appearances. The 39-year-old seems to have gotten his groove back after his early season struggles that saw him hit .149/.182/.189 over 77 combined plate appearances with the Mets and Padres.

Cano's bounce-back performance in the minors seems to be enough to have impressed the Braves. Heyman added that he is expected to be added to Atlanta's major league roster as early as Monday.

Bringing in Cano helps the Braves make up for the absence of second baseman Ozzie Albies, who underwent foot surgery and is out until at least mid-August. Atlanta's lineup is also dominated by right-handers, so Cano's lefty bat is a much-needed addition.

The Braves completed a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 4-3 win on Sunday and have now been victorious in eight of their last 10 games. Atlanta sits 1.5 games behind the Mets for first place in the National League East, and the two teams will begin a three-game series Monday.