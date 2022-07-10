MLB All Star Roster 2022: Top Snubs After Final Voting Results

MLB All Star Roster 2022: Top Snubs After Final Voting ResultsJuly 10, 2022
The American League's second-best strikeout artist, the National League's third-best home run hitter and two of the best strikeout pitchers in the National League were not named as Major League Baseball All-Stars.
The reserve lists for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game were revealed on Sunday night and the decisions proved to be difficult at a handful of positions.
A handful of the game's best starting pitchers lost out to the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Shane McClanahan, Justin Verlander, Sandy Alcantara, Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin.
The All-Star snubs were not limited to the pitchers. A few corner infielders were left out despite putting up impressive numbers.
Atlanta's Austin Riley and Seattle's Ty France have been two of the best hitters this season, but neither saw their name during Sunday's roster release show.
The biggest All-Star Game snubs could be added to the rosters between now and next Sunday, but that will be determined on injuries and the schedule of the pitchers on the AL and NL rosters.
Dylan Cease, Sp, Chicago White sox
Dylan Cease produced numbers in the first half of the MLB season that matched some of the biggest names on the American League roster.
The Chicago White Sox right-handed pitcher ranks second in the AL in strikeouts with 133. He recorded that total in 92 innings. Tampa Bay's Shane McClanahan, who could be the AL's All-Star Game starter, has 141 strikeouts in 104.1 innings.
Cease is one of six starters in the American League with an opposing batting average of .205 and he ranks fourth in ERA behind McClanahan, Justin Verlander and Alec Manoah, all of whom were named to the AL All-Star team.
He had an even better case to be on the All-Star team because there were not many other candidates on the Chicago White Sox roster. Shortstop Tim Anderson was voted into the AL starting lineup and he is the team's lone representative.
Cease could be named to the All-Star team in the coming days, but that is dependent on the starting schedules of the likes of McClanahan and Verlander.
Ty France, 1b, Seattle
Ty France went from a second-place finish in AL starter voting at first base to off the All-Star Game roster.
The Seattle Mariners slugger, who recently returned from the injured list, is hitting .307 with 10 home runs and 45 RBI.
France has been the second-most important player inside the Seattle lineup behind rookie phenom Julio Rodriguez, who is one of the AL's outfield reserves.
France was snubbed because the AL reserve roster listed MLB batting average leader Luis Arraez as a first baseman. Arraez can play multiple spots in the infield.
Arraez's positoining at first base allowed Andres Gimenez to be named as a backup at second base, but it also kept France on the outside looking in.
France may be able to work his way on to the roster as a designated hitter. Yordan Alvarez recently went on the injured list and will not be able to participate as one of the AL's two named designated hitters.
Austin Riley, 3b, Atlanta
Austin Riley did not have much time to celebrate his walk-off single on Sunday afternoon before he was let down with the news that he did not make the NL All-Star team.
Riley was not one of five Atlanta Braves players to be named to the roster. Ronald Acuna Jr, will start in the outfield, William Contreras was named as Bryce Harper's replacement as designated hitter, Dansby Swanson and Travis d'Arnaud are reserves and Max Fried is on the pitching staff.
Riley lost out to Nolan Arenado in the reserve discussion at third base. Manny Machado was voted in as the starter at third base.
Riley ranks third in the National League in home runs with 23 and he is fourth on the senior circuit in OPS. All of the players ranked above Riley in those categories were named as All-Stars.
The right-handed slugger does not have a direct path to making the roster as an injury replacement, like France does, so he may be stuck at home watching his teammates compete at Dodger Stadium.
Aaron Nola, Sp, Philadelphia
The National League East has a handful of players that could make arguments to be on the NL All-Star roster.
Aaron Nola has the biggest gripe of the NL East pitchers. He sits third in the NL in strikeouts behind All-Star Corbin Burnes and fellow snub Carlos Rodon.
Nola can make a better case than Rodon since he is one of seven pitchers in the NL with a WHIP under one. The three pitchers in front of him, Tony Gonsolin, Burnes and Sandy Alcantara, could all start for the NL All-Star team.
Nola and his Philadelphia Phillies teammate Zack Wheeler could be both be on the NL staff, but not every established star was able to make the All-Star Game roster with so many breakout stars across the senior circuit.
The Phillies right-hander pitcher may find himself named to the All-Star team in the next week, but he is also competing with Wheeler, Rodon and Devin Williams as potential replacements.