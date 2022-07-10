MLB All Star Roster 2022: Top Snubs After Final Voting Results

0 of 4

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The American League's second-best strikeout artist, the National League's third-best home run hitter and two of the best strikeout pitchers in the National League were not named as Major League Baseball All-Stars.

The reserve lists for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game were revealed on Sunday night and the decisions proved to be difficult at a handful of positions.

A handful of the game's best starting pitchers lost out to the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Shane McClanahan, Justin Verlander, Sandy Alcantara, Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin.

The All-Star snubs were not limited to the pitchers. A few corner infielders were left out despite putting up impressive numbers.

Atlanta's Austin Riley and Seattle's Ty France have been two of the best hitters this season, but neither saw their name during Sunday's roster release show.

The biggest All-Star Game snubs could be added to the rosters between now and next Sunday, but that will be determined on injuries and the schedule of the pitchers on the AL and NL rosters.