Tony Romo Wins American Century Golf Championship; Curry, Mahomes Fall Short

Isaiah Vazquez/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

Tony Romo earned his third career win at the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament featuring some of the biggest names in sports.

The CBS announcer beat out Joe Pavelski and Mark Mulder in the second hole of a sudden-death playoff following three rounds of play at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada. The three athletes each scored a 62 in the modified Stableford format, but Romo pulled away with a birdie in the final playoff hole.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry held his own while finishing tied for 16th place. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tied for 51st out of 87 entries.

Final Leaderboard

1. Tony Romo (62)

T-2. Mark Mulder (62)

T-2. Joe Pavelski (62)

T-4. Annika Sorenstam (58)

T-4. Adam Thielen (58)

6. Mardy Fish (56)

Full results available at the tournament's official site.

Though it was a competitive tournament over three rounds, it's certainly a lighter atmosphere compared to any professional golf event.

Curry showcased his skills in non-golf sports:

The birdie symbol was out multiple times during the day:

The battle between Steph, his dad Dell and brother Seth was an important one for them personally. The family members made a wager that the losing two had to jump in the water.

Curry fared well in the final round, finishing with two birdies and 11 pars for a score of 17. It gave him 41 for the tournament.

He finished just ahead of his father (Dell had 39 points), though he didn't beat the 14-point spread for the family.

Mahomes was another fan favorite at the event, though he didn't fare as well on the course. The quarterback had just seven holes of par or better and ended the tournament with three points.

He did at least get a chance to meet up with former Chiefs teammate Alex Smith:

Smith finished tied for 44th. Several other NFL quarterbacks fared better, including Aaron Rodgers (ninth) and Derek Carr (21st), though they were all chasing former quarterback Romo as he proved to be among the best in the competition.

The battle for first was still an exciting one.

The scoring format includes one point for par, three for a birdie and zero for a bogey. A double bogey loses two points, though you can't score any lower. The format encourages aggressive play from competitors.

Mulder, a two-time MLB All-Star, is familiar with the system after winning this event in three straight years from 2015 to 2017. He entered Sunday with the lead, though there were some challenges throughout the day from T.J. Oshie and Adam Thielen. Romo and Pavelski eventually caught up to Mulder to force a playoff.

In the end, it was Romo who won the championship for the third time in five years.

It was enough to take home the first-place prize of $125,000.