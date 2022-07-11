NHL Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands After the Draft

1 of 6

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, file

32. Chicago Blackhawks

GM Kyle Davidson arrived with no first-round picks and walked away with three, but eyebrows were raised by the price paid—namely 41-goal forward Alex DeBrincat (to Ottawa) and recent No. 3 overall pick Kirby Dach (to Montreal). Blue-chip prospects or not, it’s going to be tough in the meantime for hockey fans in Chicago.

31. Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes picked third and had a chance to grab the longtime favorite to go first overall, Shane Wright, but they passed and instead grabbed Logan Cooley, who’d been ranked second to Wright by NHL Central Scouting. Maveric Lamoureux and Conor Geekie came later in the first, and Arizona added future draft capital by taking on Edmonton tough guy Zack Kassian in an Oilers salary dump.

30. Seattle Kraken

When Wright was passed over by Montreal, New Jersey and Arizona, he dropped into the laps of the happy Kraken, who immediately added him to last year’s No. 2 pick, Matty Beniers, to form an impressive one-two punch at center. Jagger Firkus was another noteworthy pick early in the second round, and GM Ron Francis has more than $22 million in cap room to work with.

29. Montreal Canadiens

Wright responded with a cold stare toward the Montreal table after he was not selected at No. 1, but the Canadiens seemed quite pleased with Slovakian teen Juraj Slafkovsky, a 6’4” forward who may be ready to make an immediate NHL impact. The acquisition of Dach from the Blackhawks is a worthwhile risk, and the subsequent picks of Filip Mesar, Lane Hutson and Owen Beck may pay big future benefits.

28. Ottawa Senators

Arriving in Montreal without DeBrincat and leaving with him is nothing but a win for GM Pierre Dorion. The prolific 24-year-old has a single year left on a deal paying him $6.4 million before he becomes a restricted free agent, but he’ll blend nicely in the meantime with Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle and Josh Norris, who combined for 87 goals in 2021-22. Expect a step toward relevance in Ottawa.

27. San Jose Sharks

The biggest draft-week news for the Sharks was the hiring of Mike Grier as the first Black GM in league history. He was only on the job for a few days before picking center Filip Bystedt at No. 27 and grabbing Cameron Lund and Mattias Havelid in Round 2. Now, it’s time for Grier to hire a coach to replace Bob Boughner and decide upon the eight restricted free agents on the roster.

26. Philadelphia Flyers

Winger Cutter Gauthier was ranked fifth among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, and the Flyers got him at fifth overall. He had 65 points in 54 games in the U.S. national development program, and he got a new teammate on Friday when Philadelphia sent a fourth-round pick and two future picks to Carolina for controversial defenseman Tony DeAngelo.