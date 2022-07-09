Steph Curry Continues Solid Play at American Century Championship; Pat Mahomes Trails

Isaiah Vazquez/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

A host of celebrities and athletes are taking part in the annual American Century Golf Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South in Stateline, Nevada.

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes are among them.

After two rounds of the 54-hole tournament, Curry is tied for 19th in the 87-player field with 24 points. Mahomes is alone in 51st with two points. Former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder leads the field with 43 points.

The tournament operates under the Stableford scoring system. For this event, an eagle is worth sixth points, a birdie is worth three and a par is worth one.

On the flip side, a bogey is worth no points, and a double bogey or worse loses a player two points.

Curry, who is coming off his fourth NBA championship and first-ever NBA Finals MVP, drew a massive crowd Saturday.

Curry provided the highlight of the day on Friday after drilling a 97-yard approach shot.

He nearly was able to do something similar the next day. When he didn't, Justin Timberlake joked with him about his inability to deliver an encore performance.

Curry didn't have as good of a day Saturday as he did Friday, scoring eight points in the second round. He did card a pair of birdies on the back nine, though, to stay in the top 20.

This weekend has not been a banner golf performance for Mahomes, but he did manage to make four birdies Saturday.

His athletic exploits were not restricted to golf. He shot some hoops on the course and drilled a long-range jumper.

Mahomes also saved Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen from potential impending doom by making a one-handed grab:

Television coverage of the third and final round will begin Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.