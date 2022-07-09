X

    Ravens' Lamar Jackson Changes IG Profile Picture to 'I Need $' amid Contract Talks

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJuly 9, 2022

    AP Photo/Gail Burton

    Numerous quarterbacks have signed long-term deals with their teams in recent years, but the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, who won the 2019 NFL MVP award, is not among them yet.

    On Friday, Jackson made it clear that he's looking for the Ravens to show him the money by changing his Instagram profile picture and Twitter banner saying as much.

    Kip Smithers @Chughes612

    I think Lamar Jackson is trying to tell somebody something with his new IG profile pic. Lmao <a href="https://t.co/nZDrYuP638">pic.twitter.com/nZDrYuP638</a>

    The Ravens picked up their fifth-year option on Jackson, who is now entering the final season of his rookie deal.

    Jackson clearly wants to stay in Baltimore, and he told reporters in June that he and the team are "having conversations."

    Sarah Ellison @sgellison

    5) Doesn’t agree with the notion of not playing w/o a new contract <br><br>6) Feels worthy of a contract whether he wins a Super Bowl or not (but wants to win one)<br><br>7) Deshaun Watson contract doesn’t affect his approach. “I’m a man of my own.”

    The Ravens want him in the mix long-term too, although team owner Steve Bisciotti said in March that advancement of the contract talks is pretty much in Jackson's hands.

    Jeff Zrebiec @jeffzrebiec

    Asked about the possibility of Lamar Jackson not signing an ext. this year, Bisciotti said: "Unless he has a change of heart and calls Eric and says I’m ready. But it’s like, Eric can’t keep calling him and say, ‘Hey Lamar, you really need to get in here and get this thing done."

    He did make it clear that the team wants him back, though.

    "Without a quarterback you believe in, life [stinks] as an NFL owner and as a fanbase. ... We appreciate [Lamar]," Bisciotti added. "All I know is that his teammates love him, and the front office loves him."

    Jackson is a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro who has accounted for 105 touchdowns (84 passing, 21 rushing) during his career.

