Ravens' Lamar Jackson Changes IG Profile Picture to 'I Need $' amid Contract Talks

AP Photo/Gail Burton

Numerous quarterbacks have signed long-term deals with their teams in recent years, but the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, who won the 2019 NFL MVP award, is not among them yet.

On Friday, Jackson made it clear that he's looking for the Ravens to show him the money by changing his Instagram profile picture and Twitter banner saying as much.

The Ravens picked up their fifth-year option on Jackson, who is now entering the final season of his rookie deal.

Jackson clearly wants to stay in Baltimore, and he told reporters in June that he and the team are "having conversations."

The Ravens want him in the mix long-term too, although team owner Steve Bisciotti said in March that advancement of the contract talks is pretty much in Jackson's hands.

He did make it clear that the team wants him back, though.

"Without a quarterback you believe in, life [stinks] as an NFL owner and as a fanbase. ... We appreciate [Lamar]," Bisciotti added. "All I know is that his teammates love him, and the front office loves him."

Jackson is a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro who has accounted for 105 touchdowns (84 passing, 21 rushing) during his career.