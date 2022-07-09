MLB All-Star Game Rosters 2022: Voting Results for Starters; Predicting Reserves

0 of 3

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Major League Baseball fans who determined the starting lineups for the 2022 All-Star Game made easy decisions compared to what the American and National League managers have to do in the next 48 hours.

The Houston Astros' Dusty Baker and Atlanta Braves' Brian Snitker have to select the players in the reserve spots who typically play more important roles than the starters because the game is usually decided in the final few innings.

Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton headline the American League starters.

The AL could bring Yordan Alvarez, Jose Ramirez and MLB batting average leader Luis Arraez off the bench. Alvarez and Ramirez finished second in voting at designated hitter and third base, respectively.

The NL roster needs more work than the AL. Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Bryce Harper were both voted in as starters, but each of them reside on the injured list.

Two starters will have to be added to the group that includes Mookie Betts, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Trea Turner.

The injury replacement spots could help the NL solve one of the biggest roster issues at first base since there are more deserving players than potential roster spots available.

The reserves for the 2022 All-Star Game will be announced Sunday and then the fan vote for the final player on each roster will take place throughout next week.