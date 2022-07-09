Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton 'Definitely' Open to Participating in 2022 HR Derby

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton said it's "definitely a possibility" he'll take part in the 2022 Home Run Derby on July 18 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Stanton was announced Friday as a starter for the American League in this year's MLB All-Star Game and then confirmed his interest in the annual power-hitting showcase after the team's 12-5 win over the Boston Red Sox.

"Nothing's official, but I definitely could be there," he told reporters.

Stanton won the 2016 derby, which took place at Petco Park in San Diego, and his 61 homers during the event set a record at the time. He's since been surpassed by the Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (91 in 2019) and New York Mets' Pete Alonso (74 in 2021).

Alonso is the two-time reigning derby champion, but the slugger said he'd only defend his crown if elected as an All-Star Game starter. Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals got the nod as the NL starter at first base, leaving the Mets star's participation uncertain.

No derby participants have been officially confirmed so far.

Stanton has smashed 21 homers in 69 appearances during the 2022 campaign, a total that ranks tied for eighth in the majors. His career high is 59 while with the Miami Marlins in 2017.

He's part of a slugger-filled Yankees lineup that leads MLB with 143 home runs, which is 12 more than the second-place Atlanta Braves.

Aaron Judge, Stanton's Yanks teammate who leads baseball with 30 long balls in 2022, confirmed he won't be taking part in the derby.

"Nope. No need. I already did it once," Judge told Peter Botte of the New York Post last month. "I'm all good with that."

The Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber is second in MLB with 27 homers and said he's not sure whether he'll take part in the event.

Eight players will ultimately be selected for the derby.