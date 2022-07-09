Lakers News: Latest on Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors, Pacers Talks, Darren Collison

1 of 3

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

While the Brooklyn Nets have seemingly (and understandably) prioritized Durant trade talks, they've still engaged the Lakers on Irving.

In fact, the two sides reportedly neared an agreement over the weekend before things fell apart.



"I know that some people with the Lakers, they felt there was pretty good momentum toward getting something to the finish line, close to the finish line, on Russell Westbrook and Kyrie last weekend," SNY's Ian Begley said (via Silver Screen and Roll). "... It just shows you how many different pieces have to fall into place to actually get something done here."



It's important (and helpful) that the two teams are talking, but it sounds like there is plenty of heavy lifting still to be done. An Irving deal to L.A. certainly feels possible at some point, but it could be a while before any resolution is reached.

