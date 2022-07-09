Lakers News: Latest on Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors, Pacers Talks, Darren Collison

Lakers News: Latest on Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors, Pacers Talks, Darren CollisonJuly 9, 2022
A busy NBA offseason continues for the Los Angeles Lakers.
A potential Kyrie Irving remains the talk of the town and might be the talk of the entire Association if not for Kevin Durant's so far unfulfilled trade request.
We'll dig into the latest Irving trade talks and also L.A.'s reported interest in another veteran point guard.
Lakers, Nets Neared a Deal Recently
While the Brooklyn Nets have seemingly (and understandably) prioritized Durant trade talks, they've still engaged the Lakers on Irving.
In fact, the two sides reportedly neared an agreement over the weekend before things fell apart.
"I know that some people with the Lakers, they felt there was pretty good momentum toward getting something to the finish line, close to the finish line, on Russell Westbrook and Kyrie last weekend," SNY's Ian Begley said (via Silver Screen and Roll). "... It just shows you how many different pieces have to fall into place to actually get something done here."
It's important (and helpful) that the two teams are talking, but it sounds like there is plenty of heavy lifting still to be done. An Irving deal to L.A. certainly feels possible at some point, but it could be a while before any resolution is reached.
Pacers Dismissed Lakers in 'Multiplayer' Trade Talks
Even if there is mutual interest between Irving and the Lakers, there is no guarantee Uncle Drew will be Hollywood-bound.
L.A. has to consider alternatives, then, and reportedly has, although it didn't go quite as planned.
Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the Lakers recently approached the Indiana Pacers about a "multiplayer deal," but the Pacers were underwhelmed by the offer, so the talks went "nowhere."
While McMenamin didn't name specific players, it's easy to assume sharpshooter Buddy Hield was prominently involved. The Lakers nearly landed him last summer, and they could still use his elite shooting to keep the offense properly spaced around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Lakers Work Out Darren Collison (Again)
While the Lakers have made several additions to the roster this summer, it's unclear what their plans are for the backup point guard spot.
Could Darren Collison be an option again?
Well, the Lakers brought him in for a workout Wednesday, per Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times. And Collison participated in a free-agent workout with the Lakers last month. And he inked a 10-day deal with the team in December and saw action in three games.
In other words, don't rule out another L.A. run for the 34-year-old, who has familiarity with the franchise and a decade-plus of experience in this league.