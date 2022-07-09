Hot Takes on Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody vs. Knicks

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2021 Golden State Warriors' first-round draft picks had polar opposite performances during Friday's 101-88 loss to the New York Knicks in Summer League action.

Moses Moody went off with 34 points on 15-of-17 shooting from the free-throw line in 27 minutes. He nearly outscored the other four starters in Golden State's lineup on his own (35 points).

The 20-year-old would have had a chance to tie or surpass the Summer League record for most points in a game, but he sat out the entire fourth quarter.

Another encouraging sign from Moody's performance was his effort on the defensive end.

The Warriors selected Moody with the No. 14 overall pick in last year's draft. He played sparingly during the regular season and was largely limited to mop-up duty in blowouts during the playoffs.

With Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Juan Toscano-Anderson departing Golden State in free agency, head coach Steve Kerr will need to replenish his depth next season.

Moody's performance Friday at least suggests he could be ready to take on a more significant role next season.

The same can't be said for Jonathan Kuminga. He finished with four points on 2-of-10 shooting, two rebounds, two steals, three assists and five turnovers in 24 minutes.

Kuminga's first bucket came with 30 seconds remaining in the third quarter. He hit a good-looking turnaround fadeaway jumper early in the fourth.

Golden State's front office has repeatedly insisted it's not interested in trading away young players. The strategy is sound because Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are all in the latter stages of their peak.

Kuminga, the No. 7 pick in 2021, has the potential to be a key part of the Warriors' future. At this point, though, there's no indication he's ready for an increased role. He averaged 9.3 points on 51.3 percent shooting and 3.3 rebounds in 70 appearances last season.

At just 19 years old, it's far too early to give up on Kuminga as a prospect. But his second Summer League appearance should be a great opportunity for him to show that he's made strides.

This was Kuminga's first game of the summer schedule. He may have been rusty after an extended layoff. His next chance to showcase his skills will be on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs.