Cowboys Rumors: Dalton Schultz Engaged in Contract Talks Ahead of July 15 Deadline

Cowboys Rumors: Dalton Schultz Engaged in Contract Talks Ahead of July 15 DeadlineJuly 9, 2022
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
With one week remaining before the deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term extensions, the Dallas Cowboys are taking a stab at working something out with Dalton Schultz.
Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Schultz and the Cowboys are having talks again after previously failing to agree to terms on a new deal.
Schultz has already signed his one-year franchise tender worth $10.9 million.
