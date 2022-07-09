X

    Cowboys Rumors: Dalton Schultz Engaged in Contract Talks Ahead of July 15 Deadline

    Adam WellsJuly 9, 2022

    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    With one week remaining before the deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term extensions, the Dallas Cowboys are taking a stab at working something out with Dalton Schultz.

    Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Schultz and the Cowboys are having talks again after previously failing to agree to terms on a new deal.

    Schultz has already signed his one-year franchise tender worth $10.9 million.

