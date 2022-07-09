Cowboys Rumors: Dalton Schultz Engaged in Contract Talks Ahead of July 15 Deadline

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

With one week remaining before the deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term extensions, the Dallas Cowboys are taking a stab at working something out with Dalton Schultz.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Schultz and the Cowboys are having talks again after previously failing to agree to terms on a new deal.

Schultz has already signed his one-year franchise tender worth $10.9 million.

