MLB All-Star Voting 2022 Rosters: Starters, Snubs and Predictions for Reserves
The starting lineups for the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game are filled with some of the sport's biggest stars.
The American League will trot out a starting lineup that is led by Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, Giancarlo Stanton and Shohei Ohtani.
The National League, who will be the host at Dodger Stadium, boasts two starters from the host side in Mookie Betts and Trea Turner and a former Dodger in Joc Pederson, who now plays for the San Francisco Giants.
The Dodgers are one of a few teams with multiple starters in the lineups. The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees had their fans stuff the online voting to push two of their players in the lineup.
As is the case with most All-Star Games, there are a few snubs from the starting spots who can make the argument to be in those lineups.
Kyle Schwarber and Luis Arraez lead their respective leagues in home runs and batting average and should feature as the top reserves on the American League and National League rosters along with the finalists from the All-Star starter voting.
Earlier on Friday, Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera were named to their respective All-Star teams by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.
The rest of the All-Star teams, including the pitchers, will be revealed on Sunday night,
American League Starters
Catcher: Alejandro Kirk, Toronto
First Base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto
Second Base: Jose Altuve, Houston
Third Base: Rafael Devers, Boston
Shortstop: Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox
Outfield: Aaron Judge (NY Yankees), Giancarlo Stanton (NY Yankees), Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels)
Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
The American League starting lineup is full of AL East players, with two coming from the New York Yankees and Toronto and one from Boston.
The Los Angeles Angels joined the Yankees and Blue Jays with multiple starters, as Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani were voted in at outfield and designated hitter.
The AL lineup has four of the game's best sluggers and that is not even counting Rafael Devers, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk.
Kirk may not be a household name yet, but his stellar season behind the plate for the Blue Jays put him in a terrific position to be voted in as the AL's starting catcher.
Tim Anderson is the lone AL Central representative. He will work the middle of the diamond with Houston's Jose Altuve. One of those players should bat leadoff when Houston's Dusty Baker reveals the batting order during All-Star week.
National League Starters
Catcher: Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs
First Base: Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis
Second Base: Jazz Chisholm Jr., Miami
Third Base: Manny Machado, San Diego
Shortstop: Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers
Outfield: Ronald Acuna Jr. (Atlanta), Joc Pederson (San Francisco), Mookie Betts (Los Angeles)
Designated Hitter: Bryce Harper, Philadelphia
There will be plenty of Los Angeles flavor in the National League lineup. Mookie Betts and Trea Turner could take up their normal positions in the Dodgers order for the National League.
Betts and Turner are the two representatives for the home side. They are two of four NL starters out of the NL West. Joc Pederson will join Betts in the outfield. Manny Machado starts at third base.
Ronald Acuna Jr. will share the outfield with Betts and Pederson. He was the first NL starter named during the last voting update because he was the top vote-getter. Aaron Judge held that honor in the AL.
National League manager Brian Snitker will have to make two replacements. Bryce Harper and Jazz Chisholm Jr. are currently on the injured list. Ozzie Albies, who finished second behind Chisholm at second base, is also on the injured list.
Snitker will not have to make those replacements until All-Star week, but it will result in a few more reserves being added to the NL roster.
Top Starter Snubs
Kyle Schwarber, OF, Philadelphia
The National League’s home run leader will have to settle for a potential reserve role on the All-Star team.
Kyle Schwarber caught fire at the plate at the start of June and he has not slowed down at the beginning of July. He mashed 12 home runs and recorded an OPS of 1.065 in the recently completed month. He produced four long balls to start July.
The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder has better numbers than all of the outfield finalists on the National League ballot and he will likely be the team’s top, or only, representative at Dodger Stadium.
Bryce Harper was a finalist at designated hitter, but his wrist injury will keep him out of the All-Star festivities. Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola could make cases to be on the NL pitching staff, but Schwarber is the only Philadelphia hitter that belongs in Los Angeles.
Schwarber could be used as the NL’s second DH, or in the outfield, and he could be one of the players that decides the All-Star Game with at-bats expected to come in the second half of the contest.
Luis Arraez, 2B, Minnesota
The major-league leader in batting average was nowhere to be found on the final starters ballot, partly because of the influx of votes out of Canada.
Luis Arraez finished behind Jose Altuve and Santiago Espinal as a finalist for the American League at second base.
That means Arraez will be a reserve for the American League, and he could be chosen from Minnesota’s roster over Byron Buxton due to the number of quality outfield candidates.
Arraez entered Friday with a .354 batting average, which is 12 points better than Paul Goldschmidt in second place. Three of the top five leaders in batting average were All-Star starter finalists.
Arraez may not play second base at Dodger Stadium. He could be worked in at first base, or in the designated hitter role, depending on which reserves are selected on Sunday.
It is a shame that Arraez does not play in the National League because he could have been an injury replacement for Ozzie Albies or Jazz Chisholm Jr., both of whom are injured at the moment.
Reserve Predictions
American League
C: Jose Trevino (New York Yankees), Jonah Heim (Texas)
1B: Anthony Rizzo (New York Yankees), Ryan Mountcastle (Baltimore)
2B: Luis Arraez (Minnesota), Santiago Espinal (Toronto)
SS: Javier Baez (Detroit), Bo Bichette (Toronto)
3B: Jose Ramirez (Cleveland), Yandy Diaz (Tampa Bay)
OF: Andrew Benintendi (Kansas City), Julio Rodriguez (Seattle), Cedric Mullins (Baltimore),
DH: Miguel Cabrera (Detroit), Ty France (Seattle), Yordan Alvarez (Houston)
National League
C: Will Smith (Los Angeles Dodgers), Travis d'Arnaud (Atlanta)
1B: Christian Walker (Arizona), Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles Dodgers), Pete Alonso (New York Mets)
2B: Jake Cronenworth (San Diego), Brendan Rodgers (Colorado), Ozzie Albies (Atlanta)
SS: Francisco Lindor (New York Mets), Dansby Swanson (Atlanta)
3B: Austin Riley (Atlanta), Nolan Arenado (St. Louis)
OF: Bryan Reynolds (Pittsburgh), Christian Yelich (Milwaukee), Starling Marte (New York Mets)
DH: Albert Pujols (St. Louis), Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia)
Most of the second-place finishers from the starter vote should make it to Dodger Stadium as reserves.
The American League's first order of business for naming reserves should be to place Yordan Alvarez on the roster. He lost out at designated hitter to Shohei Ohtani.
Jose Ramirez, Javier Baez could bring more power off the bench, as could AL Rookie of the Year favorite Julio Rodriguez, who could be Seattle's lone active player in Los Angeles since Ty France is on the injured list.
The toughest reserve decision will come at first base for the National League. Christian Walker, Freddie Freeman, C.J. Cron and Pete Alonso are all deserving of spots on the All-Star team.
Alonso should make the roster as the second-place finisher to Paul Goldschmidt and Freeman will likely earn a spot to play in front of his home fans.
Cron could be the odd man out since Colorado has another All-Star candidate in Brendan Rodgers that can will the void at second base left open by the injured Albies and Chisholm.
The full list of reserves will be announced on Sunday night. The votes for the final roster spot in each league will next week once the rosters are determined.