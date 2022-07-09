MLB All-Star Voting 2022 Rosters: Starters, Snubs and Predictions for Reserves

0 of 4

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The starting lineups for the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game are filled with some of the sport's biggest stars.

The American League will trot out a starting lineup that is led by Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, Giancarlo Stanton and Shohei Ohtani.

The National League, who will be the host at Dodger Stadium, boasts two starters from the host side in Mookie Betts and Trea Turner and a former Dodger in Joc Pederson, who now plays for the San Francisco Giants.

The Dodgers are one of a few teams with multiple starters in the lineups. The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees had their fans stuff the online voting to push two of their players in the lineup.

As is the case with most All-Star Games, there are a few snubs from the starting spots who can make the argument to be in those lineups.

Kyle Schwarber and Luis Arraez lead their respective leagues in home runs and batting average and should feature as the top reserves on the American League and National League rosters along with the finalists from the All-Star starter voting.

Earlier on Friday, Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera were named to their respective All-Star teams by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

The rest of the All-Star teams, including the pitchers, will be revealed on Sunday night,