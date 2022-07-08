Jordan Spieth Says Rumors of Leaving PGA Tour for LIV Are 'Categorically Untrue'

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Jordan Spieth does not intend to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series despite rumors connecting him to the breakaway circuit.

The 28-year-old said in a statement Friday:

"Because of false reporting today, I feel the need to comment.

"Let me be clear, any reports that I am contemplating competing anywhere other than the PGA Tour are categorically untrue. I am NOT in discussions with LIV. I have been quoted on the record for months that I fully support the PGA Tour and have never considered any alternatives. My goal has not changed since I began playing golf—to win PGA TOUR events and major Championships, and to compete against the best players in the world. Those who truly know me, know what is most important to me."

The news comes after Golf Monthly reported that some players could make the move to LIV Golf after The Open Championship at St. Andrews concludes next week. The report also stated that more players could switch after the FedEx Cup is over in August.

Jay Danzi, Spieth's agent, quickly released a statement denying the report of him potentially making the switch to LIV Golf.

"Jordan is not in discussions with LIV and is fully supportive of and happy on the PGA Tour," Danzi told Golf Monthly.



Several well-known competitors have already left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, including Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter.

The breakaway circuit has been offering players millions of dollars to leave the PGA Tour in favor of LIV Golf. Players like Mickelson and Johnson reportedly received more than $100 million each to join. That's on top of the prize money for each event.

LIV Golf has a significant $25 million purse size for each tournament. The champion of each regular-season event receives $4 million in prize money.

The PGA Tour is at least attempting to compete with LIV Golf, announcing a number of purse increases for the 2023 season. Marquee events will feature purses worth at least $20 million, tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced last month.

In addition to Spieth, other players have reiterated their commitments to the PGA Tour, including Rory McIlroy, who called Koepka and the other former PGA Tour players who fled to LIV Golf "duplicitous."

Two-time major winner Collin Morikawa said last month that he was "here to stay on the PGA Tour and nothing has changed."