Wimbledon Tennis 2022 Men's Final: TV Schedule, Start Time and Live Stream Info

Novak Djokovic faces a new challenger and a unique situation as he tries to repeat his Wimbledon title on Sunday.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner and six-time Wimbledon champion takes on Nick Kyrgios in the 2022 men's singles final.

Djokovic ran through the usual gauntlet of six matches to reach the championship match. He eliminated Cameron Norrie in four sets on Friday in the only one of the two men's semifinals that were played.

Kyrgios advanced to the final on Thursday by way of a walkover after Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament with an abdominal injury.

Kyrgios will be playing in his first Grand Slam singles final. His previous best finish at Wimbledon was a quarterfinal run in 2014. He does have experience playing in a Grand Slam final. He won the Australian Open men's doubles title with Thanasi Kokkinakis earlier this season.

Djokovic will be the favorite to defend his crown at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, but the challenge could be tougher than previous finals because of Kyrgios' extra few days of rest.

Wimbledon Men's Final Info

Date: Sunday, July 10

Start Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN.com and Watch ESPN.

Preview

Novak Djokovic has the clear edge in Grand Slam final experience and he is the superior player compared to Nick Kyrgios.

However, Kyrgios could have more of a chance against the six-time Wimbledon champion because of his added days off that were caused by Rafael Nadal's withdrawal.

There was no guarantee that Kyrgios, even in his best form on grass, would have beaten Nadal, who was chasing the season-long Grand Slam after his wins at the Australian and French Opens.

Kyrgios faced a relatively easy run up to the semifinals. His only major upset was over fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round. The Australian's only other win over a seeded player was against Filip Krajinovic, who was seeded 26th.

Djokovic eliminated top 10 seeds in consecutive rounds to reach the final, but he was not perfect against either Jannik Sinner or Cameron Norrie.

The No. 1 seed lost the first two sets in his quarterfinal match with Sinner and dropped the opening set of his semifinal against Norrie. That may open the door for Kyrgios to take the first set on Sunday.

Capturing the opening frame may be mandatory for Kyrgios to upset the establishment of the "Big Three" of Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer on the men's singles title board.

If Djokovic wins the first set for the first time since the fourth round, he should pave an easy path to his seventh WImbledon crown and 21st major title. Djokovic can also take away the potential pro-Kyrgios crowd with a fast start.

Kyrgios should have a fair amount of confidence going into Sunday's final. He is in his best form in years, is well rested from the semifinal walkover and grass is his preferred surface. The Aussie also owns two head-to-head wins over Djokovic.

Kyrgios is one of the few players on the ATP Tour that can claim he has a winning record against Djokovic. Kyrgios defeated Djokovic twice during the 2017 season on hard courts in Acapulco, Mexico and Indian Wells, California.

Of course, a lot has changed over the last five years and Djokovic has proved to be the best men's grass court player. Djokovic won Wimbledon on three occasions since his last clash with Kyrgios.

Djokovic should win the match, no matter how long it goes, but his key should be to rediscover his first-set form and allow no way for Kyrgios to gain momentum in the final.