Baker Mayfield Rumors: Panthers Asked QB to Take over $7M Pay Cut Before Browns Trade

Prior to acquiring quarterback Baker Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns this week, the Carolina Panthers reportedly wanted Mayfield to take a pay cut of over $7 million.

According to Joseph Person and Zac Jackson of The Athletic, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer and Browns GM Andrew Berry agreed to the framework of a deal involving Mayfield, but the one hang-up was how much of a pay cut Mayfield would be willing to take, which led to them involving Mayfield's agent, Tom Mills.

Ultimately, Mayfield would only take a $3.5 million pay cut, and the deal was consummated with the Panthers sending the Browns a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick that could become a fourth-rounder if Mayfield plays at least 70 percent of Carolina's offensive snaps in 2022.

