Grading Every Team's 2022 NHL Draft Class

Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

2 (63) - Adam Sykora, LW/RW, Nitra (Slovak Extraliga)

3 (97) - Bryce McConnell-Barker, C, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

4 (111) - Noah Laba, C, Lincoln Stars (USHL)

5 (159) - Vittorio Mancini, RD, Nebraska-Omaha (NCAA)

5 (161) - Maxim Barbashev, LW, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

6 (191) - Zakary Karpa, C, Harvard University (NCAA)

Analysis: It's a tale of two drafts for the Blueshirts.

Adam Sykora was a wonderful pick at the end of Round 2. He's fast both in straight lines and in turns, he outworks everyone on the ice, he attacks the low slow and battles for position, and he has the hands to make plays. The optimistic take is that Sykora's career resembles that of Blake Coleman, a play-diver and sparkplug who hovers around 20 goals and 40 points on a second or third line. He would not have looked out of place at 35th overall.

Bryce McConnell-Barker produced 49 points in 68 games for the Soo Greyhounds, and that doesn't really tell the full story of his upside. While he isn't a gifted vertical skater, his ability to cut and change direction while in motion allows him to sidestep defenders and evade pressure. Combine that with his comfort handling the puck on the move, and the Soo center creates a lot of zone entries. In the offensive zone, he is both a playmaker and shooter. He's not overly showy, but he is decisive and executes plays quickly. And McConnell-Barker shows cogent awareness in the defensive zone. Because he is so young and missed an entire season when COVID-19 shut down the OHL in 2020-21, it feels like he has a lot of room to improve, too.

Through the third round, this was an A-minus effort. Then the Rangers went full Daenerys Targaryen and spontaneously acted on their worst impulses. Their next four picks were big, meaty players who are way behind the pack in terms of makeup.

The most forgivable pick was Maxim Barbashev. The younger brother of Blues forward Ivan, Barbashev is 6'3" and incredibly strong on his skates. He has a lot of individual puck skills and every few games pulls off a highlight-reel play. But his skating is below average, and he hasn't displayed the hockey IQ to integrate his teammates into offensive-zone time. It's either a heroic solo effort or nothing at all.

Noah Laba is a longshot prospect. He's big, plays an extremely physical game and has good hands. The skating is worse than Barbashev's. A deeply optimistic take is that he has an August birthdate and will have four years at Colgate to figure things out and maybe turn into a fourth-line center. Both he and Barbashev were seventh-round talents.

Karpa, 20, is a big center who has decent hands when there's time and space, but he fumbles the puck on bang-bang plays. His skating is also problematic. Mancini, also 20, is a big defenseman who skates well in straight lines but has limited agility. He has absolutely zero offensive value even at the NCAA level. He ranked seventh among Nebraska-Omaha defensemen by points despite playing a lot of minutes. Both seem destined to top out as depth AHLers. Dozens of these types of players are available to sign for free at the end of the college season.

The Rangers did nail the two most important picks, so that keeps this class afloat, but even mediocre picks from Rounds 4-6 would have been enough to cruise to a B+/A- grade.

Grade: B-