WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 8
The Tribal Chief returned to SmackDown on Fox as the Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns made his first appearance since defeating Riddle to retain his title a month earlier.
On the same night that Drew McIntyre and Sheamus battled for the right to challenge for the top prize in all of WWE at Clash at the Castle on September 3, what did The Head of the Table have in store for the brand he has championed since August 2020?
Find out now with this recap of a show that also featured Liv Morgan's first appearance as new SmackDown Women's champion.
- Roman Reigns' SmackDown Return
- Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle
- Maximum Male Models unveil their 2022 Tennis Collection
- Appearance from SmackDown Women's champion Liv Morgan
The Bloodline Kicked Off SmackDown
- In a hell of a tease heading into the night's first break, Theory appeared at the entranceway, staring down Reigns as he basked in the roar of the WWE Universe.
- "We been through this before. I know we ain't going back there," Reigns said to Heyman, referencing the special counsel's wavering between him and Lesnar from earlier this year.
- "Brock Lesnar has one last chance," Heyman said, attempting to hammer home the idea that SummerSlam is the last time he will battle Reigns. It is an idea no one actually believes."
Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns returned to SmackDown Friday night, the recipient of a massive ovation from fans as he was flanked by Undisputed WWE Tag Team champions The Usos, but it was his special counsel Paul Heyman who stole the show.
Heyman went on a red-faced rant about the danger Brock Lesnar poses on July 30 at SummerSlam when he challenges The Tribal Chief in a Last Man Standing match, recalling all of The Beast's accomplishments along the way.
He admitted his fear was not over the damage Lesnar can do in the match, but the fact that Reigns will have to "go savage" to keep the challenger down for a 10 count.
Theory, who made his presence felt earlier, once again arrived and teased the idea that he will cash in Money in the Bank on Reigns at any given moment. He did not, at this time, though.
It is always nice to see Reigns back, and the charismatic, feel-good approach to his promo was the perfect antithesis of Heyman's approach. He appeared unfazed by the idea of Lesnar beating him and even joked that he was not going through the whole "where do Heyman's allegiances lie" thing again.
It was a great dichotomy before Heyman ended his anxiety-filled promo by warning Reigns that he will have to go to levels he has not in a long time to retain his title. Great stuff from two virtuoso performers who bring a certain gravity to the show that others simply do not.
A+
Top Moments
The New and Vicious Viking Raiders vs. Shanky and Jinder Mahal
- The ass-kicking tickets were funny, I guess.
- A video package recapping Happy Corbin's post-Money in the Bank beatdown of Pat McAfee gave way to the former King of the RIng joining Corey Graves and Michael Cole at ringside.
The New and Vicious Viking Raiders, trademarked by Michael Cole probably, made their first in-ring appearance since returning two weeks ago as they battled Shanky and Jinder Mahal.
It went about as well as one would expect, with the dancing big man leaving his partner high and dry as Erik and Ivar rolled to a squash match victory.
After the match, New Day entered the arena and Xavier Woods offered up ass-kicking tickets for the dominant heels. They, too, suffered as the Raiders left him and Kofi Kingston lying in a heap to conclude the segment.
Result
The Viking Raiders defeated Mahal and Shanky
Grade
C
Top Moments
Gunther's Open Challenge Leads to Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser
- Corbin popping, then rocking out on the air guitar while mocking Pat McAfee's love for Nakamura, was great television and popped this writer.
- Cole attempted to knock Corbin's NFL career during his stint with the Indianapolis Colts, only to be shut down by Happy, who reminded him of his offensive line career with the Arizona Cardinals.
- Gunther berated Kaiser after the match, then chopped him repeatedly, punishment for his defeat.
Intercontinental champion Gunther teased an open challenge for his title before revealing that any prospective challenger must first earn such an opportunity. This brought out Shinsuke Nakamura, who accepted and a match with the Austrian's right-hand man, Ludwig Kaiser, was underway.
Nakamura defeated Kaiser with Kinshasa, setting up a dream match of sorts between two of the greatest NXT stars in that brand's history.
The bigger takeaway, though, was not The Artist's victory but, rather, the post-match confrontation with Kaiser. The brutal trio of chops he unleashed on his spokesman seemingly planted the seeds of two different elements of their relationship. First, Gunther does not accept failure.
Second, it is only a matter of time before Kaiser eventually stands up for himself.
Hopefully, WWE is playing the long game there because that is a story fans can absolutely get behind. It is one that could elevate Kaiser to stardom and set up an eventual showdown between the champion and his closest confidant.
It is just as likely that WWE Creative uses this newly introduced element to put over the ruthlessness of Gunther and that, too, could work. It just seems like, eventually, Kaiser will become a sympathetic figure and potentially set up the most unexpectedly hot program on the brand.
Oh, and Nakamura vs. Gunther is going to be all kinds of awesome when it finally happens.
Result
Nakamura defeated Kaiser
Grade
C+
Top Moments