WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 8

Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns returned to SmackDown Friday night, the recipient of a massive ovation from fans as he was flanked by Undisputed WWE Tag Team champions The Usos, but it was his special counsel Paul Heyman who stole the show.

Heyman went on a red-faced rant about the danger Brock Lesnar poses on July 30 at SummerSlam when he challenges The Tribal Chief in a Last Man Standing match, recalling all of The Beast's accomplishments along the way.

He admitted his fear was not over the damage Lesnar can do in the match, but the fact that Reigns will have to "go savage" to keep the challenger down for a 10 count.

Theory, who made his presence felt earlier, once again arrived and teased the idea that he will cash in Money in the Bank on Reigns at any given moment. He did not, at this time, though.

It is always nice to see Reigns back, and the charismatic, feel-good approach to his promo was the perfect antithesis of Heyman's approach. He appeared unfazed by the idea of Lesnar beating him and even joked that he was not going through the whole "where do Heyman's allegiances lie" thing again.

It was a great dichotomy before Heyman ended his anxiety-filled promo by warning Reigns that he will have to go to levels he has not in a long time to retain his title. Great stuff from two virtuoso performers who bring a certain gravity to the show that others simply do not.

Grade

A+

Top Moments