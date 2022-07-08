X

    NBA Twitter Raves About Pistons' Jaden Ivey After Dominant Summer League Performance

    July 8, 2022

    Jaden Ivey scored 20 points to help lead the Detroit Pistons to a narrow 81-78 victory over Shaedon Sharpe and the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night as part of the 2022 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

    Sharpe, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, played just five minutes before exiting the contest with a left shoulder injury. He's expected to undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury, per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

    The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA

    Shaedon Sharpe got into his 💼 for his first NBA bucket.<br><br>🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/ShaedonSharpe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShaedonSharpe</a><a href="https://t.co/zDbpHJzvAV">pic.twitter.com/zDbpHJzvAV</a>

    Ivey, the No. 5 selection in this year's draft, added six rebounds and six assists while knocking down a pair of threes en route to his team-high point total. He also turned the ball over five times and committed five fouls in 32 minutes.

    Afterward, the 20-year-old Purdue product discussed how his style of play is starting to change after making the NBA jump.

    "In college, I would go 100 percent fast all the time," Ivey told reporters. "In this league, you've got to change speed."

    Jaden Ivey @IveyJaden

    Detroit vs everybody✍🏾

    Here's a look at some reaction to his performance:

    NBA TV @NBATV

    Jaden Ivey with an impressive <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBASummer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBASummer</a> debut 👏<br><br>20 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST <a href="https://t.co/lGUuI7XDEs">pic.twitter.com/lGUuI7XDEs</a>

    Isaac @WorldofIsaac

    Confirmed: Jaden Ivey is awesome and looks a lot better without a 7'4 giant clogging the lane

    Hunter Keith @hjkeith32

    Jaden Ivey is going to be the best player in this draft class. Ja 2.0?

    John Pestano 🦁💙 @Lionsbadboy

    I just watched some Jaden Ivey highlights. the kid is sensational very explosive in the open court. he just knows how to finish in traffic. great passer we're going to be good.

    Terry Foster @terryfosterdet

    My first impressions of Jaden Ivey in a Pistons uniform. He will be a better three-point shooter than in college. When he gets in trouble he can find the open man. Good pick up.

    Nikolas Lassonde @tennisballdude

    The Detroit Pistons will make the play-in this year. Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Saddiq Bey are something special. I’m so confident that I’m pinning this. I wouldn’t be surprised if they won both games in the play-in and play a high seed in the playoffs.

    Fellow Pistons rookie Jalen Duren, the No. 13 pick, chipped in nine points with some strong finishes around the rim.

    Second-year guard Keon Johnson poured in 21 points for Portland to lead all scorers.

    Both the Pistons and Blazers return to summer league action Saturday. Detroit will face off with the Washington Wizards, while Portland takes on the New Orleans Pelicans.

