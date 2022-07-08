NBA Twitter Raves About Pistons' Jaden Ivey After Dominant Summer League Performance

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Jaden Ivey scored 20 points to help lead the Detroit Pistons to a narrow 81-78 victory over Shaedon Sharpe and the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night as part of the 2022 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Sharpe, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, played just five minutes before exiting the contest with a left shoulder injury. He's expected to undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury, per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Ivey, the No. 5 selection in this year's draft, added six rebounds and six assists while knocking down a pair of threes en route to his team-high point total. He also turned the ball over five times and committed five fouls in 32 minutes.

Afterward, the 20-year-old Purdue product discussed how his style of play is starting to change after making the NBA jump.

"In college, I would go 100 percent fast all the time," Ivey told reporters. "In this league, you've got to change speed."

Here's a look at some reaction to his performance:

Fellow Pistons rookie Jalen Duren, the No. 13 pick, chipped in nine points with some strong finishes around the rim.

Second-year guard Keon Johnson poured in 21 points for Portland to lead all scorers.

Both the Pistons and Blazers return to summer league action Saturday. Detroit will face off with the Washington Wizards, while Portland takes on the New Orleans Pelicans.