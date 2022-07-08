Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: Nets 'Unlikely' to Move PG amid Kevin Durant Buzz

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

While the Brooklyn Nets are reportedly exploring trades for star forward Kevin Durant and point guard Kyrie Irving, the team's third star apparently isn't going anywhere.

Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported Thursday that the Nets are "unlikely" to trade point guard Ben Simmons this offseason, writing, "when asked if Simmons had gotten assurances he was in the Nets' long-term plans and would not be traded, a source close to the young All-Star told The Post simply that 'Ben is good.'"

Simmons missed the entire 2021-22 season, first taking time to address his mental health and later dealing with back issues that led to surgery this offseason. Lewis noted that there aren't many teams that would be interested in the 25-year-old even if he was available in trade discussions.

"While he did have surgery and is on schedule to be ready for training camp, according to a source, one league source said there was no chatter about the Nets actively shopping Simmons, while two said there was little market for him," Lewis wrote.

Simmons was brought in at February's trade deadline as part of blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. The three-time All-Star was expected to be a natural fit alongside Durant and Irving thanks to his defensive skills and playmaking ability. Now, the likelihood is that the trio never takes the floor together for Brooklyn.

Durant surprisingly requested to be traded last week. The Nets will be seeking a massive haul of star players and draft picks in return for the 2013-14 NBA MVP. Irving also appears to be on his way out, despite picking up his $36.9 million player option for next season.

While there hasn't been much momentum in trade talks for either star, that could change shortly, as the league's general managers are all together in Las Vegas to watch summer league.