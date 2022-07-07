Mike Shanahan, Mike Holmgren Among Semifinalists for Pro Football HOF Class of 2023

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Former Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders head coach Mike Shanahan and former Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Holmgren were among the semifinalists announced for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Those two joined 27 other semifinalists, as selected by the Hall's 12-person Coach/Contributor Committee, while the 12-person Seniors Committee announced 25 semifinalists of its own.

Shanahan, 69, posted a 170-138 record in his NFL head coaching career between the Los Angeles Raiders (1988-89), Broncos (1995-08) and Commanders (2010-13), winning two Super Bowls in Denver with Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway.

He led his teams to eight postseason appearances over 20 seasons. He also served as the Broncos offensive coordinator (1985-87, 1991) and San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator (1992-94).

Holmgren, 74, went 161-111 in 17 seasons between the Packers (1992-98) and Seahawks (1999-08). He won the Super Bowl in the 1996 season with the Packers, reached the big game three times in his career and made 12 total playoff appearances.

His coaching tree is the stuff of legend, with head coaches such as Andy Reid, Jon Gruden, Steve Mariucci and Mike Sherman, among others, once working on his staff.

Other notable names in the coaching/contributor category include former Houston Oilers and Tennessee Titans owner, president and CEO Bud Adams; offensive mastermind Don "Air" Coryell; New England Patriots owner, chairman and CEO Robert Kraft; former Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens owner Art Modell; longtime NFL head coach Dan Reeves; Pittsburgh Steelers vice president Art Rooney Jr.; and longtime head coach Marty Schottenheimer.

Notable names in the seniors category include five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Lester Hayes, wideout and return specialist Billy "White Shoes" Johnson, defensive lineman Jim Marshall, Green Bay Packers wideout Sterling Sharpe and running back Roger Craig, who famously won three Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers.