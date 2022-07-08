American Century Golf: Patrick Mahomes, Steph Curry Day 1 Tee Times, TV Schedule

David Calvert/Getty Images for American Century Investments

Last month, Stephen Curry was named NBA Finals MVP for the first time in his illustrious basketball career. Now, the Golden State Warriors point guard will look to achieve another first this weekend.

Curry will be among the 87 participants in this year's American Century Championship, an annual celebrity golf tournament held each summer at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev. Curry has never won the event and will be seeking his first title after some previous solid showings, such as his ninth-place finish in 2021.

Curry will again be joined by his brother, Seth, and his father, Dell, as the three are grouped together for the first round, which takes place Friday. The tournament will continue with the second round on Saturday and conclude with the third round on Sunday.

Friday's first round can be streamed live on Peacock from 4-6 p.m. ET. There will also be a taped showing on Golf Channel from 7:30-9:30 p.m. ET.

Here's everything else you need to know for the opening round of the 2022 American Century Championship.

Day 1 Tee Times

11:20 a.m. ET: Patrick Peterson, Adam Thielen, Charles Woodson

11:25 a.m. ET: Alex Caruso, Marshall Faulk, Alex Smith

11:29 a.m. ET: David Carr, Derek Carr, T.J. Oshie

11:34 a.m. ET: Robbie Gould, Kevin Millar, Joe Pavelski

11:38 a.m. ET: Dwight Freeney, Brian Urlacher, DeMarcus Ware

11:43 a.m. ET: Jon Lester, Derek Lowe, Tim Wakefield

11:47 a.m. ET: Mardy Fish, Mike Modano, Jake Owen

11:52 a.m. ET: Jay DeMarcus, Jason Scheff, Jack Wagner

11:56 a.m. ET: Josh Allen, Carson Palmer, Kyle Williams

12:01 p.m. ET: Harrison Smith, Mike Vrabel, Andrew Whitworth

12:05 p.m. ET: Colin Jost, Michael Pena, Alfonso Ribeiro

12:10 p.m. ET: Bret Baier, Jay Bilas, Kathryn Tappen

12:14 p.m. ET: Vince Carter, Andre Iguodala, Kyle Lowry

12:19 p.m. ET: Joe Buck, Joe Mauer, John Smoltz

12:23 p.m. ET: Nick Jonas, Paige Spiranac, Miles Teller

12:28 p.m. ET: Jimmy Rollins, Shane Victorino, Jayson Werth

12:32 p.m. ET: Marcus Allen, Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith

12:37 p.m. ET: Brian McCann, Ivan Rodriguez, Chase Utley

12:41 p.m. ET: A.J. Hawk, Pat McAfee, Aaron Rodgers

12:46 p.m. ET: Tom Glavine, CC Sabathia, David Wells

12:50 p.m. ET: Dell Curry, Seth Curry, Stephen Curry

12:55 p.m. ET: Jerome Bettis, Tim Brown, Robert Griffin III

12:59 p.m. ET: Larry Fitzgerald, Tony Romo, Annika Sorenstam

1:04 p.m. ET: Jim McMahon, Joe Theismann, Steve Young

1:08 p.m. ET: Vinny Del Negro, Mark Mulder, Adam Napier

1:13 p.m. ET: Dylan Dreyer, John O'Hurley, Rob Riggle

1:17 p.m. ET: Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Timberlake

1:22 p.m. ET: Brian Baumgartner, Ray Romano, Larry the Cable Guy

1:26 p.m. ET: Anthony Anderson, Charles Barkley, The Miz

First-Round Preview

The American Century Championship isn't a typical golf tournament. Not only because of the celebrity participants, but also because of the format. Instead of a traditional four-round event, this tourney features only three rounds.

It also is scored via a modified stableford format in which golfers earn points on each of the 54 holes depending on how they fare. The scoring goes as follows: double eagle (10 points), hole-in-one (eight), eagle (six), birdie (three), par (one), bogey (zero), double bogey (minus-two).

Last year, Vinny Del Negro won the American Century Championship. Del Negro is a former NBA player and coach who is now an analyst for NBA TV. He's had some solid showings at the event, but that was his first victory.

Del Negro is grouped with former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder and Army veteran Adam Napier for this year's first round. Mulder is a three-time champion of this event, having won the tournament each year from 2015 to 2017.

Del Negro and Mulder aren't the only former winners in this year's field. There's also former NFL quarterback and current analyst Tony Romo (2018 and 2019 champion) and former tennis player Mardy Fish (2020).

Another participant to watch is professional golfer Annika Sorenstam, a 10-time major champion who is preparing to play in the Senior LPGA Championship later this month. She's only participated in the American Century Championship twice, but she tied for second in 2014 and placed fourth in 2021.

Former MLB pitcher and current broadcaster John Smoltz could also be in the running for the title. He finished second last year, losing to Del Negro in a playoff.

It's a strong field, and the top of the leaderboard is likely to be competitive. But it's also an opportunity for these current and former athletes and celebrities to have fun playing against each other on the greens.

“Beautiful scenery, the venue is amazing," Stephen Curry said, per Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle. "It gives us the space to interact with fans, play golf, compete and bring our families. … It’s my favorite week of the summer.”

There are likely plenty of other participants who feel that way. And on Friday, they'll begin to battle it out for the weekend. But only one will come away as the tournament champion.

Maybe that will be Curry for the first time. It could be a more experienced golfer such as Sorenstam. It may be one of the former champions. Or there could be an impressive showing from somebody else that results in a surprise winner. Anything could happen, and it should be entertaining to watch.