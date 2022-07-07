Windhorst: LeBron James 'Doesn't Care' About Lakers' Picks amid Kyrie Irving Rumors

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

When it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers' roster construction well into the future, LeBron James isn't overly concerned.

With the Lakers linked to Kyrie Irving since the NBA offseason really got started, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Thursday on Get Up he "can't articulate how little LeBron cares about the Lakers' 2029 first-round pick."

Windhorst added that James has "never cared about first-round draft picks" and "doesn't care first-round draft picks when they're on his team."

