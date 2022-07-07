Commanders' Dan Snyder Offered to Testify to House Oversight Committee in Late July

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has offered to testify via video in front of the House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform on July 28 or 29, per ESPN's John Keim and Tisha Thompson.

Led by Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, the Oversight Committee has been investigating allegations of a hostile and toxic workplace environment within the franchise and the NFL's response to those allegations since October.

Per ESPN, Snyder's attorney, Karen Patton Seymour, sent Maloney a letter stating that she had not heard from the committee since a June 30 phone conversation. The Oversight Committee offered to interview Snyder on July 6 or 8, and Seymour countered with July 28 or 29.

The Oversight Committee has stated that they've tried to serve a subpoena to Snyder to no avail thus far.

However, Snyder's camp has disputed that claim.

A committee spokesperson released a statement on the matter to ESPN Thursday:

"We remain committed to securing Mr. Snyder's testimony on the toxic work environment at the Washington Commanders following his failure to appear voluntarily at the Committee's hearing and his continued refusal to allow his attorney to accept service of a subpoena. We are continuing to negotiate with his counsel to ensure the Committee can obtain the full and complete testimony we need, and we are reviewing her latest correspondence."

Per ESPN, the committee and Snyder's team are negotiating terms for Snyder to testify. Seymour said that Snyder is going to Isreal to observe the one-year anniversary of his mother's death for "much of July" and "into August."

However, Snyder's attorney also stated she would be willing to go to Israel for a private video deposition, and that the committee could then choose to release a portion or all of the transcript to the public.

The NFL previously hired independent counsel Beth Wilkinson to do an investigation of Washington's workplace culture. That led to a $10 million fine among other sanctions. However, a report on the findings was not publicly released, leading to prompting from members of Congress to do so:

All of the investigations stem from a pair of 2020 Washington Post reports in which numerous ex-Washington employees alleged sexual harassment and verbal abuse in the workplace.