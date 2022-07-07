Rafael Nadal Out of Wimbledon with Injury; Nick Kyrgios Advances to Final

Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from Wimbledon because of an abdominal injury.

He addressed his decision during an impromptu press conference Thursday:

Nadal qualified for Friday's semifinals after beating Taylor Fritz in a five-setter Wednesday. His exit will allow Nick Kyrgios to have a walkover into the men's singles final.

The news isn't a complete surprise considering the 36-year-old was visibly laboring against Fritz. He told reporters that Wednesday was "his worst day" and "an important increase of pain and limitation."

The Spanish star acknowledged he couldn't commit 100 percent to competing in Friday's semifinal.

"Honestly, I can't give you a clear answer because if I gave you a clear answer and tomorrow another thing happens, I will be a liar," he said.

Nadal's decision has implications beyond the tournament. His quest for the calendar Grand Slam is now over after winning the Australian and French Opens. Given his age, it's difficult to see any other active player achieving that feat.

While understandable, Nadal's withdrawal is leaving some to wonder whether major tournaments should tweak the rules to ensure a player doesn't have a smooth passage to the final.

A "lucky loser" can be added to the main draw despite failing to properly qualify if another player is unable to compete. Perhaps the concept can have utility deeper into a tournament.

The counter is that Fritz had his opportunity to advance out of his semifinal, and he was unable to put away a clearly weakened Nadal.

Allowing Fritz to move on would have also been unfair to Cristian Garin, Kyrgios' quarterfinal opponent, since Fritz would benefit from circumstances beyond his control.

As things stand, Kyrgios will have more time to rest and prepare for Sunday's final, which will pit him against Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie.