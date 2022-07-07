Jake Paul Wants to Prove He's a 'Real Dog' to Boxing World in Hasim Rahman Jr. Fight

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jake Paul is looking to shed the label that he's a social-media celebrity impersonating a professional boxer.

Speaking to ESPN's Marc Raimondi on Thursday, Paul explained why he chose to take on Hasim Rahman Jr. as the replacement for Tommy Fury in the co-main event of the Aug. 6 show at Madison Square Garden in New York City:

"There's no reason why I should be taking this fight. ... I want to prove to the boxing world that I'm a real dog, which I am. And I'm gonna go in there against this 12-1 kid who is bigger than Tommy Fury, faster than Tommy Fury—all of these things. And I'm gonna put on the performance of a lifetime and just shut everyone up."

