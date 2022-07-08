2022 NHL Draft: Winners and Losers from Round 1

0 of 7

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Welcome back to the NHL Draft.

After two straight pandemic-addled events featured the commissioner announcing in one place as team personnel and prospective selections reacted elsewhere, the hockey world's movers and shakers were back under one roof at Bell Centre in Montreal.

The next generation of ice superstars took their initial professional strides on Friday night when the league worked through Round 1 of its annual selection process.

The Canadiens became the first team to both host the event and pick first since the Toronto Maple Leafs welcomed the hockey world to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and selected winger Wendel Clark at No. 1 overall in 1985.

Clark played 888 regular- and postseason games with six teams, scoring 367 goals in a career that included two All-Star Game appearances and ran through the 1999-2000 season.

It was Montreal's first time at No. 1 since they grabbed center Doug Wickenheiser there in 1980. This time around, it was Juraj Slafkovsky, a 6'4" winger who'd scored a tournament-best seven goals in seven games with Slovakia at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

He'd been ranked first among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

Rounds two through seven of the 2022 draft will air at 11 a.m. ET on Friday on ESPN/ESPN+.

The B/R ice hockey team was on hand for the whole process and came up with a list of the real winners and losers from the selection show's opening round. Read on to take a look at our picks and drop a comment or two to let us know how we did.