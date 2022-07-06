Aaron Rodgers Says Packers' Rookie WRs 'Definitely Look the Part' Physically

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match

The Green Bay Packers added a trio of wide receivers in the 2022 draft, and they all passed the eye-test of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers selected Christian Watson in the second round, Romeo Doubs in the fourth and Samori Toure in the seventh. The two-time reigning NFL MVP told Pat McAfee on Wednesday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show that he's impressed with the physical traits of each wideout.

"Physically, though, they definitely look the part. Definitely look the part," Rodgers said. "All three of them, all three of the guys we drafted, all have physical gifts. Obviously, the top two picks are bigger, Doubs and Watson, but the seventh-round pick got a lot of stuff to him."

Green Bay's receiving corps will look different this season after the departure of some of Rodgers' favorite targets. Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, while speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.

The Packers brought in veteran wideout Sammy Watkins to help mitigate the losses. Still, the team is expected to have a hard time replacing the production of Adams, who was named a first-team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons.

Rodgers disagreed with that narrative, declaring that training camp later this month will help alleviate any chemistry issues as the rookies continue in their development.

"I would say, let's just everybody take nice, deep, long breaths and trust the training camp time that we have," he said. "Trust the coaching staff, trust the relationships that'll be formed and continue to be formed. Trust the guys in the room like Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins to help these young guys out."

Rodgers also said he believes Green Bay's cornerbacks will be instrumental in the development of the receivers. Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes and Rasul Douglas will not make it easy on the young wideouts, which will help them get acclimated to playing in the NFL.

"There's no better teacher for them on what NFL ball is gonna be like than going against our corners, our top three corners. ... So those guys are gonna get a real quick initiation to the NFL," Rodgers said.