Knicks Trade Rumors: Taj Gibson Drawing Interest from 'Multiple Teams'

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

New York Knicks veteran forward Taj Gibson reportedly could be on the move this offseason.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, "multiple teams" expressed interest in acquiring Gibson during the free-agency period. Gibson's $5.2 million salary for next season is fully non-guaranteed.

Gibson has spent the last three years in New York and is known to be a favorite of head coach Tom Thibodeau. He appeared in 52 games last season and averaged 4.4 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 51.8 percent from the field in 18.2 minutes per game.

A first-round pick by the Chicago Bulls in 2009, Gibson has also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder in his 13-year career. In his prime, the 37-year-old was a quintessential glue guy who could do a little bit of everything on offense and guard multiple positions on defense. At this stage is career, Gibson's veteran presence in a locker room is probably his greatest asset.

The Knicks reached an agreement with point guard Jalen Brunson on a four-year, $104 million contract at the start of free agency last week. New York is likely looking to shed more salary to bring in Brunson, which makes Gibson expendable.

New York finished with a 37-45 record last season and is hoping to return to the form that helped the franchise earn a playoff spot in 2021. The Knicks still have some moves to make to improve their roster enough to compete against the elite teams in the Eastern Conference, so moving Gibson is certainly on the to-do list.