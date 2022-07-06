Knicks Rumors: Taj Gibson Drawing Interest from 'Multiple Teams'

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

New York Knicks veteran forward Taj Gibson reportedly could be on the move this offseason.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, "multiple teams" expressed interest in acquiring Gibson during the free-agency period. Gibson's $5.2 million salary for next season is fully non-guaranteed.

