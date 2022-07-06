NHL Schedule 2022-23: Opening Day, All-Star Weekend and Key Dates Released

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Colorado Avalanche are still celebrating their 2022 Stanley Cup title, but the remainder of the NHL is ready to turn the page to the 2022-23 season, which is set to begin on October 7, highlighted by a matchup between the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks in Europe.

The NHL announced the entire 2022-23 season schedule on Wednesday, and while there's still plenty of offseason left, let's take a look at some key dates and matchups for the upcoming campaign.

Opening Night: Oct. 7, 2023

The 2022-23 season will kick off with the 2022 NHL Global Series at O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic, with a matchup between the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks.

Opening night in North America will take place on October 11 with a doubleheader that includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden and the Los Angeles Kings hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena.

Here's a complete list of each team's home opener:

Anaheim Ducks: October, 12 vs. Seattle Kraken

Arizona Coyotes: October 28 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Boston Bruins: October 15 vs. Arizona Coyotes

Buffalo Sabres: October 13 vs. Ottawa Senators

Calgary Flames: October 13 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Carolina Hurricanes: October 12 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Chicago Blackhawks: October 21 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Colorado Avalanche: October 12 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Columbus Blue Jackets: October 14 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Dallas Stars: October 15 vs. Nashville Predators

Detroit Red Wings: October 14 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Edmonton Oilers: October 12 vs. Vancouver Canucks

Florida Panthers: October 19 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Los Angeles Kings: October 11 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Minnesota Wild: October 13 vs. New York Rangers

Montreal Canadiens: October 12 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Nashville Predators: October 13 vs. Dallas Stars

New Jersey Devils: October 15 vs. Detroit Red Wings

New York Islanders: October 13 vs. Florida Panthers

New York Rangers: October 11 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Ottawa Senators: October 18 vs. Boston Bruins

Philadelphia Flyers: October 13 vs. New Jersey Devils

Pittsburgh Penguins: October 13 vs. Arizona Coyotes

San Jose Sharks: October 14 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Seattle Kraken: October 15 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

St. Louis Blues: October 15 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Tampa Bay Lightning: October 18 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Toronto Maple Leafs: October 13 vs. Washington Capitals

Vancouver Canucks: October 22 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Vegas Golden Knights: October 13 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Washington Capitals: October 12 vs. Boston Bruins

Winnipeg Jets: October 14 vs. New York Rangers

NHL Thanksgiving Showdown: Nov. 25, 2022

The 2022 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown will feature a doubleheader.

The Philadelphia Flyers will host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Wells Fargo Center, and the Tampa Bay Lightning will host the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena.

Outdoor Games: Jan. 2, 2023; Feb. 18, 2023

The NHL has two outdoor games scheduled for the 2022-23 season.

The first outdoor matchup will be the 2023 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park on Jan. 2, 2023. It marks the second time the event has been held at one of Major League Baseball's most historic venues, with the Bruins previously hosting the Flyers at the ballpark in the 2010 Winter Classic.

The 2023 Winter Classic will be the fifth regular-season outdoor game for the Bruins and the team's first since a 7-3 win over the Flyers in the NHL Outdoors event at Lake Tahoe in February 2021.

It also marks Pittsburgh's sixth regular-season outdoor game, but it will be the Penguins first outdoor matchup since a 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers in the 2019 Stadium Series.

The second matchup will be the 2023 Stadium Series between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium on Feb. 18, 2023. It marks the first regular-season outdoor game for the Canes.

It marks Washington's fourth outdoor game and first since a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2018 Stadium Series.

All-Star Weekend: Feb. 3-4, 2023

The Florida Panthers will host the 2023 All-Star Weekend at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, from Feb. 3-4. It marks the second time the Panthers have hosted the event and first time since 2003.

The Skills Competition will take place on Feb. 3, followed by the All-Star Game on Feb. 4.

End of Regular Season: April 13, 2023

The 2022-23 regular season will end on April 13 and feature 15 games with 30 of the NHL's 32 teams in action. The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin shortly after, though an official date has not been released.

For the full 2022-23 NHL schedule, visit NHL.com