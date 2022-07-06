NHL Schedule 2022-23: Opening Day, All-Star Weekend and Key Dates Released

NHL Schedule 2022-23: Opening Day, All-Star Weekend and Key Dates ReleasedJuly 6, 2022
The Colorado Avalanche are still celebrating their 2022 Stanley Cup title, but the remainder of the NHL is ready to turn the page to the 2022-23 season, which is set to begin on October 7, highlighted by a matchup between the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks in Europe.
The NHL announced the entire 2022-23 season schedule on Wednesday, and while there's still plenty of offseason left, let's take a look at some key dates and matchups for the upcoming campaign.
Opening Night: Oct. 7, 2023
The 2022-23 season will kick off with the 2022 NHL Global Series at O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic, with a matchup between the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks.
Opening night in North America will take place on October 11 with a doubleheader that includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden and the Los Angeles Kings hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena.
Here's a complete list of each team's home opener:
Anaheim Ducks: October, 12 vs. Seattle Kraken
Arizona Coyotes: October 28 vs. Winnipeg Jets
Boston Bruins: October 15 vs. Arizona Coyotes
Buffalo Sabres: October 13 vs. Ottawa Senators
Calgary Flames: October 13 vs. Colorado Avalanche
Carolina Hurricanes: October 12 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Chicago Blackhawks: October 21 vs. Detroit Red Wings
Colorado Avalanche: October 12 vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Columbus Blue Jackets: October 14 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Dallas Stars: October 15 vs. Nashville Predators
Detroit Red Wings: October 14 vs. Montreal Canadiens
Edmonton Oilers: October 12 vs. Vancouver Canucks
Florida Panthers: October 19 vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Los Angeles Kings: October 11 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Minnesota Wild: October 13 vs. New York Rangers
Montreal Canadiens: October 12 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Nashville Predators: October 13 vs. Dallas Stars
New Jersey Devils: October 15 vs. Detroit Red Wings
New York Islanders: October 13 vs. Florida Panthers
New York Rangers: October 11 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Ottawa Senators: October 18 vs. Boston Bruins
Philadelphia Flyers: October 13 vs. New Jersey Devils
Pittsburgh Penguins: October 13 vs. Arizona Coyotes
San Jose Sharks: October 14 vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Seattle Kraken: October 15 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
St. Louis Blues: October 15 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Tampa Bay Lightning: October 18 vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Toronto Maple Leafs: October 13 vs. Washington Capitals
Vancouver Canucks: October 22 vs. Buffalo Sabres
Vegas Golden Knights: October 13 vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Washington Capitals: October 12 vs. Boston Bruins
Winnipeg Jets: October 14 vs. New York Rangers
NHL Thanksgiving Showdown: Nov. 25, 2022
The 2022 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown will feature a doubleheader.
The Philadelphia Flyers will host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Wells Fargo Center, and the Tampa Bay Lightning will host the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena.
Outdoor Games: Jan. 2, 2023; Feb. 18, 2023
The NHL has two outdoor games scheduled for the 2022-23 season.
The first outdoor matchup will be the 2023 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park on Jan. 2, 2023. It marks the second time the event has been held at one of Major League Baseball's most historic venues, with the Bruins previously hosting the Flyers at the ballpark in the 2010 Winter Classic.
The 2023 Winter Classic will be the fifth regular-season outdoor game for the Bruins and the team's first since a 7-3 win over the Flyers in the NHL Outdoors event at Lake Tahoe in February 2021.
It also marks Pittsburgh's sixth regular-season outdoor game, but it will be the Penguins first outdoor matchup since a 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers in the 2019 Stadium Series.
The second matchup will be the 2023 Stadium Series between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium on Feb. 18, 2023. It marks the first regular-season outdoor game for the Canes.
It marks Washington's fourth outdoor game and first since a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2018 Stadium Series.
All-Star Weekend: Feb. 3-4, 2023
The Florida Panthers will host the 2023 All-Star Weekend at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, from Feb. 3-4. It marks the second time the Panthers have hosted the event and first time since 2003.
The Skills Competition will take place on Feb. 3, followed by the All-Star Game on Feb. 4.
End of Regular Season: April 13, 2023
The 2022-23 regular season will end on April 13 and feature 15 games with 30 of the NHL's 32 teams in action. The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin shortly after, though an official date has not been released.
For the full 2022-23 NHL schedule, visit NHL.com