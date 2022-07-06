Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Nets Aren't 'Thrilled' with Current Offers amid Suns Buzz

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Even though Kevin Durant wants to be traded, the Brooklyn Nets don't appear to be in a rush to settle for a deal that doesn't satisfy their demands.

Appearing on NBA Today (starts at :50 mark), ESPN's Brian Windhorst noted the Nets aren't "thrilled" with the offers they have received for the 12-time All-Star.

Adrian Wojnarowski noted the Nets feel they should get "one of the biggest trade returns in league history" for Durant:

Windhorst specifically cited the Phoenix Suns' offer as not being "that interesting" to Brooklyn.

In the wake of Durant's trade request last week, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Suns and Miami Heat were among the teams on his preferred list of destinations.

Per The Athletic's Sam Amick, Durant only wants to play for the Heat if Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry are on the roster.

There are several potential complications if that is the case. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said on The Pat McAfee Show (starts at 2:00 mark) the Nets are looking for compensation in the form of All-Star-caliber players or a "boatload" of draft picks.

Adebayo would seem like the most attractive trade piece for the Nets given his age, but league rules prevent a team from having multiple players who have signed the designated rookie max extension.

Ben Simmons, who was acquired by the Nets in February, signed a rookie max extension with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019. Adebayo signed his extension with the Heat in November 2020.

It's unclear what Phoenix's offer to the Nets looks like at this point. The Suns could presumably structure a deal around Deandre Ayton, who is a restricted free agent and has yet to receive an offer sheet, in a potential sign-and-trade with other pieces like Mikal Bridges and draft picks.

The trade market was reset last week when the Minnesota Timberwolves acquired Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz for a package of five players, four first-round draft picks and a pick swap.

Durant could be the most valuable trade piece in NBA history. The two-time NBA Finals MVP's four-year extension with the Nets that was signed in August 2021 kicks in this season. The deal is worth $194.2 million and doesn't include a player option.

Over the past two seasons with the Nets, Durant has averaged 28.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game in 90 starts.