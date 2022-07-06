Terry McLaurin's New Contract Impacts Entire Commanders Organization, Ron Rivera Says

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera suggested Wednesday that signing wide receiver Terry McLaurin to a new contract is a significant move for the entire organization in terms of rebuilding its image.

According to ESPN's John Keim, Rivera said: "He's an organizational signing. It impacts not just the football side, but the business side. It tells people we want to retain young men of this stature; we want young men of this magnitude out there representing our organization."

The NFL is in the midst of a second investigation into the Commanders regarding allegations that owner Dan Snyder and other executives created a toxic workplace for women, rife with sexual harassment and misconduct.

Although the Commanders are under fire and Snyder has surrendered day-to-day operations of the franchise to his wife, the front office managed to complete a three-year, $71 million extension with McLaurin this week.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.