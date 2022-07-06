Chicago Exploring Putting Dome on Bears' Soldier Field; May Cost Between $400M-$1.5B

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have hosted outdoor games for 100 years, but the city of Chicago is reportedly exploring the possibility of turning Soldier Field into a domed stadium.

Per Greg Hinz of Crain's Chicago Business (h/t Sports Business Journal), a mayoral committee is "poised to recommend that the city 'explore the feasibility' of putting a dome atop Soldier Field in an effort to make the facility more attractive to potential users."

According to Hinz, the dome would require "some sort of taxpayer subsidy" with an estimated total cost between $400 million and $1.5 billion.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.