Wimbledon 2022 Women's Semifinal: TV Schedule, Start Time, Live Stream Info

Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep headlines the 2022 Wimbledon women's semifinals following an upset-laden tournament.

No. 3 seed Ons Jabeur is the only player seeded inside the top 15 still active in pursuit of the major title on the grass courts of the All England Club. She'll face off with Tatjana Maria, while Halep takes on Elena Rybakina during Thursday's penultimate round.

Let's check out all of the important details for the semis as Wimbledon winds toward its conclusion this weekend. That's followed by a closer look at both matchups.

Viewing Information

When: Thursday, July 7 at 8 a.m. ET

Watch: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Match Previews

(3) Ons Jabeur vs. Tatjana Maria

Maria has emerged as the feel-good story of the tournament. She's reached a Grand Slam singles semifinal for the first time at the age of 34 after advancing no further than the third round in 34 previous appearances in majors.

Her career-best run hasn't been a fluke as it's featured three wins over seeded opponents: No. 5 Maria Sakkari, No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko and No. 26 Sorana Cîrstea.

Yet, despite the on-court accomplishments, she's keeping things in perspective as she stands two wins away from a Grand Slam title.

"I think for me, that's the most important in my life, to be a mom of my two kids. Nothing will change this," Maria told reporters. "I'm in the semifinal of Wimbledon, it's crazy, but I'm still a mom. After this I will go out over there and I will see my kids and I will do the same thing what I do every single day."

It'll mark her fourth career WTA Tour meeting with Jabeur, who holds a 2-1 advantage in those prior matchups. They haven't faced off since 2018, though.

Jabeur has enjoyed a breakout stretch that included titles in the Madrid Open in May and the German Open in June. Like Maria, she's making her first appearance at this stage of a major.

The 27-year-old Tunisian dropped the first set against Marie Bouzkova before storming back by dropping just two games over the last two sets to advance. She held a 20-5 edge in winners during that comeback.

Jabeur hadn't lost a set in the tournament before the opener against Bouzkova, and her recent form suggests she's the favorite in the first semifinal.

(16) Simona Halep vs. (17) Elena Rybakina

Halep captured the Wimbledon title in 2019, which marked her second career Grand Slam triumph after winning the 2018 French Open.

Her results faded over the past couple years while she dealt with injuries, but she's returned to form on the grass with two straight semifinal appearances in the warm-up events followed by at least matching that result at the All England Club.

She's yet to drop a set in the tournament, including dominant victories over No. 4 Paula Badosa in the fourth round and No. 20 Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals.

"I struggled a lot last year and now I'm just trying to build my confidence back," Halep told reporters. "... I'm very emotional right now, because it means a lot to be back in the semis."

Rybakina is another first-time major semifinalist. Her best previous result was reaching the quarters of last year's French Open.

Her comeback against Ajla Tomljanovic in the quarters on Wednesday was fueled by her serve. She had 10 aces over the final two sets, and a similar performance will be necessary against a strong returner in Halep to have a chance to reach the final.

Halep owns a 2-1 advantage in their prior meetings, and their most recent meeting at the 2021 U.S. Open was a tight three-set victory for the Romanian former world No. 1.

Another close, hard-fought encounter is likely on tap in the Wimbledon semis.