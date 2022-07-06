Iowa Basketball Recruit Ava Jones, Parents Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Iowa women's basketball commit Ava Jones and her parents were injured when they were hit by a car while walking in Louisville, Kentucky on Tuesday evening, according to Billy Kobin, Brooks Holton and Billy Watson of the Louisville Courier Journal.

The Louisville Metro Police said Jones, her parents Amy and Trey Jones and a child were hit by an impaired driver whose vehicle left the road in downtown Louisville and all were hospitalized.

Ava Jones was described to be in "serious but stable condition," while her parents, Amy and Trey Jones, were in critical condition Wednesday morning. A spokesperson said the child with them was treated for "minor injuries."

The driver, Michael Hurley, was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree assault along with driving under the influence.

Ava Jones stars for Nickerson High School and AAU team Wheat State Elite, both in Kansas. The 6'2" wing is rated a 4-star recruit and the No. 83 overall player in the 2023 class, according to ESPNW.

After initially committing to Arizona State, Jones reopened the recruiting process and announced her commitment to Iowa on Sunday.

"They've got a winning culture, they've got a big fan base, they've got Iowa City," Jones said of Iowa to Jeff Linder of The Gazette. "They've got everything."

The family was in Louisville for the Run 4 Roses Classic, an AAU girls basketball tournament.