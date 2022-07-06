Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios Wins Highlight Wednesday's Results

GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Rafael Nadal survived a tough challenge from Taylor Fritz to fill the final spot in the semifinals during Day 10 at Wimbledon 2022.

The match lasted four hours and 20 minutes with 335 total points, but it was Nadal who eventually came out on top in the five-set thriller.

Simona Halep, Nick Kyrgios and Elena Rybakina also earned wins Wednesday at the All England Club. It sets up some thrilling semifinals in each singles draw, with the women having a quick turnaround for their next matches on Thursday.

Here is the latest from London.

Men's Singles

No. 2 Rafael Nadal d. No. 11 Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4)

Nick Kyrgios d. Christian Garin 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (5)

Women's Singles

No. 16 Simona Halep d. No. 20 Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-4

No. 17 Elena Rybakina d. Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

Full results available at Wimbledon.com.

The quarterfinal battle between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz was the most intriguing match of the day on paper, and it didn't disappoint on the court.

Fritz didn't drop a set in his first four rounds and came out with confidence to steal the first set.

The back-and-forth play continued as Fritz went up 2-1 on sets, leading to questions about Nadal's health:

Nadal still wouldn't go down without a fight, taking the fourth set after winning three straight games.

The decisive fifth set then went to a tiebreak to keep the drama alive, though Nadal took control from there and earned the key points on the way to a hard-fought victory.

Nick Kyrgios had little trouble in the other men's quarterfinal, cruising to a three-set win against Christian Garin.

The Australian had 17 aces and was only broken once in the match, showing impressive efficiency against an opponent who had already beaten two seeded players in this event. It leads to the first major semifinal appearance for Kyrgios, who has played extremely well on grass this year:

Kyrgios will face Nadal for a spot in the Wimbledon final.

In the ladies' draw, Simona Halep earned a straight-set win for the fifth time in five rounds at Wimbledon.

Her win over Amanda Anisimova took just one hour and three minutes, featuring near flawless play with only six unforced errors all match. Anisimova had 28 unforced errors.

Halep also came through with some incredible shots on her way to the easy win.

The 30-year-old won this event in 2019, the last time she entered, and she is well on her way to another shot at the title.

Elena Rybakina had a little more trouble with Ajla Tomljanovic, dropping the first set before bouncing back with some strong all-around play:

Rybakina thrived with her serve, totaling 15 aces with only one double fault and winning 76 percent of first-serve points. It was enough to close out the win and advance to a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time in her career.

Halep and Rybakina will now battle in the second semifinal on Thursday, following a matchup between No. 3 Ons Jabeur and unseeded Tatjana Maria.

The men's semifinals will take place on Friday.