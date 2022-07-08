Fantasy Football 2022: 7 Sleepers to Keep An Eye On in Training Camps

0 of 7

Michael Workman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The calendar has turned to July, which means NFL training camps will soon be underway in earnest. That means fantasy football draft season isn't far away.

In fantasy football, preparation is the key to determining potential values to target, busts to avoid and sleepers who could go from obscure in August to critical in December. One of the keys to identifying that last group is to keep an eye on what's transpiring in training camp.

During camp, you can see whether a young quarterback is ready to take the reins of his offense. Some running backs will either hold off competition or rise above it to claim a significant offensive role. It may also become clear which pass-catchers on new teams or in new offenses are poised to have career years.

Figure out which players fit into those categories, and you'll know which players available outside the top 85 overall in PPR average draft position (ADP) at FantasyPros are set to vastly outperform their asking price in 2022.

That will put you one big step closer to winning your league this year.