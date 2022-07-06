Jake Paul to Announce Next Opponent Thursday After Tommy Fury Fight Fell Through

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Jake Paul revealed Wednesday that he will announce a new opponent Thursday for his upcoming boxing match at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Aug. 6.

Paul had been scheduled to face Tommy Fury, the younger brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, but Paul accused Fury of going "into hiding" and said Fury has been given a termination notice:

This marks the second time that a scheduled Paul vs. Fury fight has been called off, as they were supposed to clash Dec. 18 until Fury pulled out because of an injury.

The second cancellation is an apparent result of travel issues that have prevented Fury from entering the United States.

Last week, a press conference was scheduled for MSG to promote the Paul vs. Fury fight, but Fury was prevented from flying from his native England to the U.S.

Paul's Most Valuable Promotions released a statement on the matter, saying: "Despite many assurances by Tommy Fury's team that he was able to come to the U.S., and knowing that Tommy was in California just last month, we were surprised to learn that he had an issue at Heathrow Airport on Monday."

Fury later took to Instagram on Tuesday to explain what occurred, writing (via ESPN):

"So I just want to come on here and set the record straight before anyone else tries to. Me and my team this morning arrived at Heathrow Airport ready for the press conference, ready to fly out.

"As soon as I entered the airport I got pulled to one side and I was told by a homeland security officer that was there that my ESTA had been denied and I wasn't able to travel to the USA for a reason that I apparently know. I can stand here and say I've done absolutely nothing wrong and I have no clue why I am not allowed to travel to the USA."

Fury would have represented Paul's toughest test yet, as he is 8-0 as a boxer and would have been Paul's first opponent with legitimate boxing experience.

Paul, who was best known as a YouTuber and actor before getting into boxing, owns a 5-0 record with four wins by way of knockout.

His victories have come over YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA guard Nate Robinson and former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Woodley was Paul's opponent in each of his past two fights, as he served as the fill-in for Fury for the Dec. 18 fight.

While Paul won't make an official announcement until Thursday, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported Tuesday that Paul was finalizing a deal to fight his training partner, Hasim Rahman Jr.

Rahman Jr. is 12-1 as a pro boxer and is the son of former heavyweight boxing champion Hasim Rahman, who went 50-9-2 during his career, including a win over Lennox Lewis.