Brett Favre Says He Would 'Consider' Joining Network for NFL Broadcasting Career

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

After years of resistance, Brett Favre may be opening up to the idea of joining an NFL broadcast booth.

The Hall of Fame quarterback told TMZ Sports he would "consider" stepping into the booth if the right situation came along.

"If someone offered me a job to do Monday night or Thursday Night Football, and it would be a great deal, I would consider it," Favre said. "But it's not on my bucket list of things to do."

There was a time when networks would have been lining up to get Favre on their broadcast. Wildly popular during his NFL career because of his free-wheeling style of play and general affability in the media, Favre's public reputation has taken several hits in recent years.

The 52-year-old was publicly critical of players kneeling during the national anthem and supported former President Donald Trump. He was also allegedly involved in a scheme to defraud the Mississippi welfare system. The Mississippi Department of Human Services named Favre in a $24 million lawsuit filed earlier this year, seeking $3.2 million from Favre and Favre Enterprises Inc.

Those negative headlines coming to light dimmed Favre's star to many and could ultimately take him out of consideration for some networks.

What's more, most of the NFL's major broadcast partners spent this offseason locking in big-money contracts with talent. Amazon inked Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit for Thursday Night Football, ESPN poached Joe Buck and Troy Aikman for Monday nights, and Fox reached a massive agreement with Tom Brady to join the network once his playing career ends.

With Tony Romo locked in at CBS, there does not appear to be an obvious fit for Favre in the booth.