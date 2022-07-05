Lakers' Scotty Pippen Jr. Flashes Pro Potential in Summer League Loss to Kings

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Scotty Pippen Jr. started his third straight game for the Los Angeles Lakers' summer-league team at the California Classic against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

The son of Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen did not fare as well as he did in his first two outings, posting five points on 2-of-10 shooting, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in an 87-75 loss.

However, Pippen set a high standard based on a pair of exceptional starts to begin his summer-league stint. He dropped 14 points and six rebounds in a 100-66 win over the Miami Heat and added 15 points and eight dimes in a 100-77 win over the Golden State Warriors.

Overall, fans seem encouraged by the undrafted Vanderbilt star's performances.

He had a nice highlight on a dish to Paris Bass as well:

The Lakers' summer-league campaign in San Francisco is now over. They'll head to Las Vegas for the NBA 2K23 Summer League beginning Friday against the Phoenix Suns.