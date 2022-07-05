X

    Lakers' Scotty Pippen Jr. Flashes Pro Potential in Summer League Loss to Kings

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJuly 5, 2022

    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    Scotty Pippen Jr. started his third straight game for the Los Angeles Lakers' summer-league team at the California Classic against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

    The son of Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen did not fare as well as he did in his first two outings, posting five points on 2-of-10 shooting, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in an 87-75 loss.

    However, Pippen set a high standard based on a pair of exceptional starts to begin his summer-league stint. He dropped 14 points and six rebounds in a 100-66 win over the Miami Heat and added 15 points and eight dimes in a 100-77 win over the Golden State Warriors.

    Overall, fans seem encouraged by the undrafted Vanderbilt star's performances.

    JustInTime4Sports @jlandzallday

    I hope Scotty Pippen Jr can play and get time in the league man! This kid got vision and speed! He got real nice attacking ability! <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a> please keep an eye out!

    Breezy @MbreezyMP

    Scottie pippen jr is looking nba ready icl 👀👀 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nba?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nba</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBASummerLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBASummerLeague</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBASummer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBASummer</a>

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Shy Gorgeous Alexander @__AlDavid

    Scottie Pippen Jr is gonna be an absolute steal for the lakers

    Trae x Dejounte @1CE_TRAE

    Scottie pippen jr kinda nice fr.

    Tyree @Tyree827

    Scottie pippen jr. Got that dog in him

    Nathan @NathanHam87

    I love Scotty Pippen Jr. Tremendous signing by the Lakers. This kid will be an NBA player. Probably won't be near as good as his dad but he's got a chance to contribute meaningful minutes.

    He had a nice highlight on a dish to Paris Bass as well:

    NBA @NBA

    Scotty Pippen Jr. throws it up ⬆️<br><br>Paris Bass throws it DOWN ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/ntLWeQbfL5">pic.twitter.com/ntLWeQbfL5</a>

    The Lakers' summer-league campaign in San Francisco is now over. They'll head to Las Vegas for the NBA 2K23 Summer League beginning Friday against the Phoenix Suns.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.